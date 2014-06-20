* New-crop corn, soy supported by excessive Midwest rains

* Wet weather in Plains may cause winter wheat downgrades (Adds economist's quotes; updates prices)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, June 20 Chicago corn and wheat futures were steady on Friday and were set for their first weekly gain in six on concerns about crop damage due to rains.

Soybeans too were steady and were poised for a gain of almost 1 percent this week.

Excessive rains threatened the new planted corn crop in the Midwest while wet weather raised fears of damage to winter wheat in the Plains.

"Grain markets have seen a lot of pressure in the past five to six weeks and you find support when you get a bit of weather concerns," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist at ANZ Bank in Melbourne.

"If we keep getting rains through harvest, it may downgrade the wheat crop. The market globally is fairly tight for mid-protein wheat, particularly hard-red winter wheat."

The Kansas Wheat Commission and the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers issued a report earlier this week about disappointing harvest yields in key hard-red winter wheat-growing areas of the U.S. Plains.

The weather outlook over the next seven days calls for rain across the southern Plains, which could downgrade hard-red winter wheat into animal feed category, analysts said.

Chicago Board Of Trade front-month wheat is up 1.2 percent so far for the week, after declining 18 percent in the past five weeks.

Heavy rains across the northern U.S. Midwest this week flooded corn and soybean fields, damaging crops, and raised river levels which could slow some grain shipments by barge for the next two weeks.

New-crop corn has risen 0.2 percent so far this week, drawing support from forecasts for wet weather across key growing regions, and soybeans are up 0.7 percent.

On Friday, the front-month soybeans were down half a cent at $14.20-1/4 a bushel by 0244 GMT, corn was up 0.1 percent at $4.51 a bushel and wheat was down 0.1 percent at $5.92-3/4 a bushel.

Bargain buying and short covering has featured in both corn and wheat, which have fallen sharply during the past two months on easing supply concerns and expectations for a big harvest this fall.

There were bearish signals from rising supplies in China and Argentina.

China is seeking solutions to reduce its massive corn stockpiles amid weak domestic demand.

Fang Yan, a department director with the National Development and Reform Commission, told a forum on Thursday that the country's corn stocks stood at 150 million tonnes and the government was looking for solutions to lower stocks.

Argentina is expected to produce 32.1 million tonnes of corn in the 2013/14 season, the agriculture ministry said in its monthly crop report on Thursday, up from its previous estimate of 31.1 million tonnes.

Prices at 0244 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 592.75 -0.75 -0.13% +1.89% 639.13 36 CBOT corn 451.00 0.50 +0.11% +2.79% 467.86 50 CBOT soy 1420.25 -0.50 -0.04% +1.57% 1467.93 39 CBOT rice $14.71 $0.02 +0.14% +0.41% $14.87 58 WTI crude $106.69 $0.26 +0.24% +0.68% $103.68 73 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.362 $0.008 +0.56% +0.49% USD/AUD 0.941 0.001 +0.06% -0.20% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)