SYDNEY, June 23 U.S. wheat futures rose on
Monday, rebounding from losses of nearly 1.5 percent, as
unfavorable weather across the U.S. Midwest and Plains continued
to stoke fears over quality downgrades, though expectations for
ample global stocks provided a cap to gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Front-month wheat rose 0.38 percent to $5.87-1/2 a
bushel, having closed down 1.4 percent on Friday.
* Egypt's state grain buyer, the General Authority for
Supply Commodities, said on Saturday it bought 180,000 tonnes of
Russian and Romanian wheat for shipment Aug. 1-10.
* Concerns about recent rains in the U.S. Midwest and Plains
hurting the quality of the mature wheat crop limited declines in
wheat despite expectations of ample supplies following harvest.
* Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.18
percent to $12.33-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.35 percent on
Friday.
* Spot soybeans rose 0.23 percent to $14.19 a bushel
after closing down 0.35 percent in the previous session.
* Spot corn fell 0.36 percent to $7.53-3/4, having
gained 0.61 percent in the previous session.
* New-crop soybean contracts closed firm on the unwinding of
bull spreads as well as signs of overseas demand.
* The U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday morning said
exporters sold 110,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown
destinations for delivery in the 2014/15 crop year.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro dipped ever so slightly early on Monday in the
wake of dovish comments from the European Central Bank but
investors struggled for conviction ahead of a report on China's
manufacturing sector.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0145 China HSBC Manufacturing Flash PMI June
0700 France Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI June
0730 Germany Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI June
0800 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI June
1230 U.S. National activity index May
1300 U.S. Markit Manufacturing Flash PMI June
1400 U.S. Existing home sales May
Grains prices at 0024 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 587.50 2.25 +0.38% 629.65 30
CBOT corn 452.50 -0.75 -0.17% 463.90 50
CBOT soy 1233.75 2.25 +0.18% 1457.71 36
CBOT rice $13.84 $0.08 +0.62% $14.79 55
WTI crude $107.12 $0.29 +0.27% $104.14 73
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.359 -$0.001 -0.08%
USD/AUD 0.939 0.000 +0.00%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)