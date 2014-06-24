* Corn slides 0.5 pct as heavy rains seen across Midwest * Wheat hits 4-mth low as harvest seen above f'cast * Soybean prices fall as USDA pegs conditions above expectations By Colin Packham SYDNEY, June 24 U.S. corn futures fell for the second session on Tuesday, with two-day losses hitting 2.5 percent as torrential rains across key growing regions added to expectations of a bumper crop. Wheat fell after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the rate of harvest above market expectations, offsetting support from fears that crops in the Plains could suffer quality downgrades. Soybeans also edged down as the USDA pegged the condition of the crop above market expectations. Chicago Board of Trade front-month corn future dropped 0.56 percent to $4.42 a bushel, having closed down 1.9 percent on Monday. "Corn prices are dropping due to improved crop conditions in the U.S.," said Avtar Sandu, senior manager of commodities at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "The new crop had already been highly rated. A record crop of 13.935 billion bushels is forecast by the USDA." Strong rain over the weekend spurred heavy losses and the wet weather is likely continued over the next few days, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. [here ] The USDA rated 74 percent of the corn crop as good to excellent as of Sunday - down 2 percentage points from the week before, but still above the five-year average of about 68 percent for late June. Front-month wheat futures declined 0.82 percent to $5.75 a bushel, the lowest since February 10. Wheat closed down 0.94 percent in the previous session. USDA also reported the winter wheat harvest was 33 percent complete, compared with the average analyst estimate of 28 percent and five-year pace of 31 percent by the end of June. Spot soybean futures fell 0.47 percent to $14.18 a bushel, having closed up 0.64 percent. November soybean futures, the most actively traded contract, fell 0.51 percent to $12.27-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.18 percent. U.S. soybeans were rated 72 percent good to excellent, down a percentage point from the week before but higher than most analysts expected. Grains prices at 0233 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 575.00 -4.75 -0.82% 629.23 24 CBOT corn 442.00 -2.50 -0.56% 463.55 37 CBOT soy 1227.50 -6.25 -0.51% 1457.50 40 CBOT rice $13.76 $0.00 +0.00% $13.95 57 WTI crude $105.68 -$0.49 -0.46% $104.07 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.359 $0.000 -0.04% USD/AUD 0.943 0.004 +0.43% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)