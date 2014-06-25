SYDNEY, June 25 U.S. wheat futures rose for the
first time in four sessions on Wednesday as the grain bounced
off a four-month low touched in the previous session, but
forecasts for ample global stocks are set to cap gains.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade front-month wheat rose 0.4
percent to $5.73 a bushel. Wheat closed down 1.5 percent on
Tuesday when the rate of harvest was pegged above market
expectations, hitting a four-month low of $5.70 a bushel.
* Spot corn fell 0.1 percent to $4.42-1/2 a bushel,
having slid 0.3 percent in the previous session.
* Front-month soybeans rose 0.5 percent to $14.20-1/4
a bushel, having slid 0.8 percent on Tuesday.
* November soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $12.27-1/4 a
bushel, having closed down 0.8 percent in the previous session.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly crop
report on Monday that harvest was 33 percent complete, despite
some rain delays. That topped analyst estimates for 28 percent
and the five-year average of 31 percent.
* Traders are expected to adjust positions in the markets
before the USDA on June 30 issues separate estimates for crop
plantings and grain stocks as of June 1.
* The USDA will likely increase its estimate for corn
seedings by 0.04 percent from March to 91.725 million acres and
its estimate for soybean seedings by 0.8 percent to 82.154
million, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.
* Condition ratings for corn and soy are expected to be
steady or improve next week owing to favorable weather.
* The USDA last rated 72 percent of the soy crop as good to
excellent, down a percentage point from the prior week because
of heavy rains but higher than most analysts had expected.
MARKET NEWS
* Sterling nursed losses early on Wednesday after comments
from the Bank of England governor cooled expectations for an
interest rate hike this year, while the G3 currencies remained
stuck in well-worn ranges following yet another non-committal
session
* Brent crude held above $114 a barrel on Tuesday, supported
by continued fighting in Iraq, supply disruptions in Libya and
expectations of a decline in U.S. crude inventories, while U.S.
crude prices dipped slightly.
* U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as early enthusiasm from
economic data faded and concerns about the violence in Iraq gave
investors a reason to sell and book some profits, driving the
Dow to its biggest drop in over a month.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment July
0645 France Business climate June
1230 U.S. Durable goods orders May
1230 U.S. Q1 GDP Final
1345 U.S. Markit Services PMI Flash June
