SYDNEY, June 25 U.S. wheat futures rose for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday as the grain bounced off a four-month low touched in the previous session, but forecasts for ample global stocks are set to cap gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade front-month wheat rose 0.4 percent to $5.73 a bushel. Wheat closed down 1.5 percent on Tuesday when the rate of harvest was pegged above market expectations, hitting a four-month low of $5.70 a bushel. * Spot corn fell 0.1 percent to $4.42-1/2 a bushel, having slid 0.3 percent in the previous session. * Front-month soybeans rose 0.5 percent to $14.20-1/4 a bushel, having slid 0.8 percent on Tuesday. * November soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $12.27-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.8 percent in the previous session. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly crop report on Monday that harvest was 33 percent complete, despite some rain delays. That topped analyst estimates for 28 percent and the five-year average of 31 percent. * Traders are expected to adjust positions in the markets before the USDA on June 30 issues separate estimates for crop plantings and grain stocks as of June 1. * The USDA will likely increase its estimate for corn seedings by 0.04 percent from March to 91.725 million acres and its estimate for soybean seedings by 0.8 percent to 82.154 million, according to a Reuters survey of analysts. * Condition ratings for corn and soy are expected to be steady or improve next week owing to favorable weather. * The USDA last rated 72 percent of the soy crop as good to excellent, down a percentage point from the prior week because of heavy rains but higher than most analysts had expected. MARKET NEWS * Sterling nursed losses early on Wednesday after comments from the Bank of England governor cooled expectations for an interest rate hike this year, while the G3 currencies remained stuck in well-worn ranges following yet another non-committal session * Brent crude held above $114 a barrel on Tuesday, supported by continued fighting in Iraq, supply disruptions in Libya and expectations of a decline in U.S. crude inventories, while U.S. crude prices dipped slightly. * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as early enthusiasm from economic data faded and concerns about the violence in Iraq gave investors a reason to sell and book some profits, driving the Dow to its biggest drop in over a month. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment July 0645 France Business climate June 1230 U.S. Durable goods orders May 1230 U.S. Q1 GDP Final 1345 U.S. Markit Services PMI Flash June Grains prices at 0055 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 573.00 2.00 +0.35% -1.16% 620.05 26 CBOT corn 442.50 -0.50 -0.11% -0.45% 459.74 39 CBOT soy 1227.25 2.75 +0.22% -0.53% 1269.23 43 CBOT rice $13.72 $0.03 +0.18% -0.29% $13.90 66 WTI crude $106.80 $0.77 +0.73% +0.59% $104.26 65 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.360 $0.000 -0.02% -0.01% USD/AUD 0.935 -0.001 -0.09% -0.69% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)