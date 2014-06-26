SYDNEY, June 26 U.S. wheat futures edged higher
on Thursday as the grain continued to rebound off a four-month
low touched earlier in the week, though the market is likely to
take its cue from export data from the U.S. Department of
Agriculture later in the day.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade September wheat rose 0.17
percent to $5.85-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.6 percent on
Wednesday.
* Front-month corn little changed at $4.40-3/4 a
bushel, having slid 0.45 percent in the previous session.
* November soybeans near unchanged at $12.29-1/2 a
bushel, having firmed 0.37 percent on Wednesday.
* Wheat rebounded after crumbling recently under sustained
pressure due to the advancing U.S. harvest and intense
competition for export business. The market shed nearly 4
percent in the previous three sessions.
* USDA on Thursday is expected to report U.S. wheat export
sales were 300,000 to 500,000 tonnes last week, according to a
Reuters poll of analysts.
* They estimated corn sales at 350,000 to 600,000 tonnes and
soybean sales at 250,000 to 550,000 tonnes.
* Traders adjusted positions ahead of U.S. Department of
Agriculture reports due next Monday that will provide data on
plantings and quarterly grain inventories.
* The agency will likely report U.S. corn stocks totaled
3.722 billion bushels as of June 1, a four-year high for that
date, and soybean stocks came to 378 million bushels, a 37-year
low, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar languished near one-month lows against a basket
of major currencies early on Thursday, having been knocked back
hard after revised U.S. growth figures for the first quarter
came in shockingly weak.
* U.S. crude oil inched higher on Wednesday after news of a
U.S. government decision to permit exports of lightly refined
oil, while Brent oil fell as fears of supply cuts from Iraq
receded.
* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, led by drugmakers, while a
Supreme Court ruling lifted the shares of major broadcasters.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0645 France Consumer confidence June
1230 U.S. Personal income May
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
Grains prices at 0059 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 585.25 1.00 +0.17% +2.50% 616.63 29
CBOT corn 440.75 -0.25 -0.06% -0.51% 457.87 35
CBOT soy 1229.75 0.75 +0.06% +0.43% 1267.09 42
CBOT rice $13.72 $0.04 +0.29% +0.15% $13.88 62
WTI crude $106.69 $0.19 +0.18% +0.62% $104.39 63
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.363 $0.000 +0.02% +0.20%
USD/AUD 0.941 0.000 +0.04% +0.48%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)