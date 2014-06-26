SYDNEY, June 26 U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Thursday as the grain continued to rebound off a four-month low touched earlier in the week, though the market is likely to take its cue from export data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture later in the day. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade September wheat rose 0.17 percent to $5.85-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * Front-month corn little changed at $4.40-3/4 a bushel, having slid 0.45 percent in the previous session. * November soybeans near unchanged at $12.29-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 0.37 percent on Wednesday. * Wheat rebounded after crumbling recently under sustained pressure due to the advancing U.S. harvest and intense competition for export business. The market shed nearly 4 percent in the previous three sessions. * USDA on Thursday is expected to report U.S. wheat export sales were 300,000 to 500,000 tonnes last week, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. * They estimated corn sales at 350,000 to 600,000 tonnes and soybean sales at 250,000 to 550,000 tonnes. * Traders adjusted positions ahead of U.S. Department of Agriculture reports due next Monday that will provide data on plantings and quarterly grain inventories. * The agency will likely report U.S. corn stocks totaled 3.722 billion bushels as of June 1, a four-year high for that date, and soybean stocks came to 378 million bushels, a 37-year low, according to a Reuters survey of analysts. MARKET NEWS * The dollar languished near one-month lows against a basket of major currencies early on Thursday, having been knocked back hard after revised U.S. growth figures for the first quarter came in shockingly weak. * U.S. crude oil inched higher on Wednesday after news of a U.S. government decision to permit exports of lightly refined oil, while Brent oil fell as fears of supply cuts from Iraq receded. * U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, led by drugmakers, while a Supreme Court ruling lifted the shares of major broadcasters. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0645 France Consumer confidence June 1230 U.S. Personal income May 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims Grains prices at 0059 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 585.25 1.00 +0.17% +2.50% 616.63 29 CBOT corn 440.75 -0.25 -0.06% -0.51% 457.87 35 CBOT soy 1229.75 0.75 +0.06% +0.43% 1267.09 42 CBOT rice $13.72 $0.04 +0.29% +0.15% $13.88 62 WTI crude $106.69 $0.19 +0.18% +0.62% $104.39 63 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.363 $0.000 +0.02% +0.20% USD/AUD 0.941 0.000 +0.04% +0.48% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)