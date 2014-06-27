(Updates with analyst comment and closing prices)
* Traders adjust positions ahead of USDA reports on Monday
* Soybeans pull back from gains caused by tight old-crop stocks
* Statistics Canada pegs wheat plantings below analyst estimates
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, June 27 U.S. soybean futures on Friday retreated from a
two-week high reached the previous session as traders booked profits ahead of
the release of key U.S. crop reports.
Wheat futures climbed after Canada said farmers had planted fewer acres of
the crop than expected, while corn was little changed.
Traders were adjusting positions in the markets before the U.S. Department
of Agriculture issues hotly anticipated data on quarterly grain stocks and crop
plantings on Monday.
They have already factored in expectations for the agency to report U.S. soy
stocks as of June 1 were at a 37-year low for that date, said Karl Setzer, grain
solutions team leader for MaxYield Cooperative in West Bend, Iowa. Strong demand
from top importer China and other buyers has drained supplies.
"Even with this low number for soybeans, trade may pay more attention to the
corn stocks to see if feed demand has been as great as expected," Setzer said.
The USDA is expected to report corn stocks as of June 1 were at a four-year
high and wheat stocks were at a six-year low, according to a Reuters poll of
analysts.
November soybean futures closed down 1.3 percent at $12.28 a bushel at
the Chicago Board of Trade, having closed up 1.2 percent on Thursday.
Front-month soybeans dropped 0.3 percent to $14.32.
Front-month July corn edged up 0.06 percent to $4.43 a bushel, having
closed up 0.4 percent on Thursday. December corn gained 0.9 percent to
$4.47-1/4 a bushel
Corn futures set a five-month low last week on expectations for large stocks
and a bumper U.S. harvest, while soybean futures hit a three-month low last
week.
Profit-taking put renewed pressure on soybeans after futures surged on
Thursday on larger-than-expected U.S. export sales, said Jack Scoville, vice
president for Price Futures Group in Chicago.
"We're just taking money off the table before the weekend," he said.
The USDA, in Monday's report, is expected to increase its soybeans seedings
estimate by 0.8 percent from March to 82.2 million acres.
Statistics Canada helped support wheat futures, traders said, by lowering
its estimate for all-wheat plantings by 2.7 percent from April to 24.1 million
acres. That was below the average of analysts' estimates for 24.5 million acres.
September wheat futures advanced 1.5 percent to $5.93-3/4 a bushel.
The contract has recovered slightly since setting a four-month low of $5.77 on
Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Colin Packham in Sydney;
Editing by James Macharia and Meredith Mazzilli)