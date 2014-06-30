SYDNEY, June 30 U.S. soybean futures fell 0.5 percent on Monday, extending two-day losses to nearly 2 percent, as traders squared positions ahead of a widely watched U.S. Department of Agriculture report later in the day, which is expected to show stocks at a 37-year low. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans fell 0.55 percent to $12.21-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.3 percent on Friday. * Front-month corn fell 0.4 percent to $4.41-1/4 a bushel, having edged higher modestly in the previous session. * September wheat fell 0.3 percent to $5.92 a bushel, having closed up 1.54 percent on Friday. * Relentless demand from exporters and processors likely thinned U.S. soybean stocks by June 1 to the lowest since the 1970s, but farmers have responded by planting their largest-ever soy crop this season, analysts expect government data to show on Monday. ID:nL2N0P50ZJ] * Analysts projected June 1 corn stocks at 3.722 billion bushels, 35 percent above a year earlier and the largest in four years. Wheat stocks were seen at a six-year low of 598 million bushels, 17 percent below last June. Statistics Canada lowered its estimate for all-wheat plantings by 2.7 percent from April to 24.1 million acres. That was below the average of analysts' estimates for 24.5 million acres. MARKET NEWS * The dollar struggled to get off a one-month low against a basket of major currencies early on Monday, having posted its biggest weekly fall in over two months after a batch of disappointing U.S. data dampened the allure of the greenback. USD/] DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Retail sales May 0800 Euro zone M3 money supply May 0900 Euro zone Inflation June 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI June 1400 U.S. Pending home sales May 1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index June 1600 USDA acreage and grain stocks report Grains prices at 0038 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 592.00 -1.75 -0.29% +1.24% 613.31 41 CBOT corn 441.25 -1.75 -0.40% -0.34% 455.15 39 CBOT soy 1221.25 -6.75 -0.55% -1.85% 1264.11 49 CBOT rice $13.53 -$0.03 -0.22% +0.48% $13.80 41 WTI crude $105.48 -$0.26 -0.25% -0.25% $104.72 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.364 $0.000 -0.04% +0.23% USD/AUD 0.942 0.000 +0.04% +0.15% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)