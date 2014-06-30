SYDNEY, June 30 U.S. soybean futures fell 0.5
percent on Monday, extending two-day losses to nearly 2 percent,
as traders squared positions ahead of a widely watched U.S.
Department of Agriculture report later in the day, which is
expected to show stocks at a 37-year low.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans fell 0.55
percent to $12.21-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.3 percent
on Friday.
* Front-month corn fell 0.4 percent to $4.41-1/4 a
bushel, having edged higher modestly in the previous session.
* September wheat fell 0.3 percent to $5.92 a bushel,
having closed up 1.54 percent on Friday.
* Relentless demand from exporters and processors likely
thinned U.S. soybean stocks by June 1 to the lowest since the
1970s, but farmers have responded by planting their largest-ever
soy crop this season, analysts expect government data to show on
Monday. ID:nL2N0P50ZJ]
* Analysts projected June 1 corn stocks at 3.722 billion
bushels, 35 percent above a year earlier and the largest in four
years. Wheat stocks were seen at a six-year low of 598 million
bushels, 17 percent below last June.
Statistics Canada lowered its estimate for all-wheat
plantings by 2.7 percent from April to 24.1 million acres. That
was below the average of analysts' estimates for 24.5 million
acres.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar struggled to get off a one-month low against a
basket of major currencies early on Monday, having posted its
biggest weekly fall in over two months after a batch of
disappointing U.S. data dampened the allure of the greenback.
USD/]
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Retail sales May
0800 Euro zone M3 money supply May
0900 Euro zone Inflation June
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI June
1400 U.S. Pending home sales May
1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index June
1600 USDA acreage and grain stocks report
Grains prices at 0038 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 592.00 -1.75 -0.29% +1.24% 613.31 41
CBOT corn 441.25 -1.75 -0.40% -0.34% 455.15 39
CBOT soy 1221.25 -6.75 -0.55% -1.85% 1264.11 49
CBOT rice $13.53 -$0.03 -0.22% +0.48% $13.80 41
WTI crude $105.48 -$0.26 -0.25% -0.25% $104.72 46
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.364 $0.000 -0.04% +0.23%
USD/AUD 0.942 0.000 +0.04% +0.15%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)