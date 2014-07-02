SYDNEY, July 2 U.S. new-crop soybeans fell for
the fourth straight session on Wednesday as prices lingered near
a 4-1/2 month low as the oilseed continued to come under
pressure from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's forecast for
higher-than-expected production.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans fell 0.22
percent to $11.45 a bushel, having slid 0.84 percent on Tuesday.
The contract hit a $11.32 a bushel on Tuesday, the lowest since
Febuary 19.
* Front-month corn fell 0.12 percent to $4.22-1/4 a
bushel, having slid 0.35 percent in the previous session.
* September wheat rose 0.1 percent to $5.73 a bushel,
having closed down 0.87 percent on Tuesday.
* The USDA on Monday estimated U.S. 2014 soybean plantings
at a record 84.8 million acres, topping a range of expectations.
USDA's estimates of June 1 soy and corn stocks also came in
above average trade estimates.
* USDA's weekly crop progress report showed U.S. corn
condition ratings improved and soybean ratings were the highest
in 20 years.
* Weather in the Midwest looks promising, with no sign of
stressful heat as the corn crop nears pollination, a crucial
growth phase that typically takes place in July. But weather
jitters may help underpin prices until the crop is farther
along.
* Run-off from heavy storms this week forced the closure of
11 locks on the upper Mississippi River, a key artery for
shipping grain to the U.S. Gulf Coast.
MARKET NEWS
* The Australian dollar hovered near an eight-month peak
early on Wednesday, having been swept higher by a short squeeze
while an upbeat manufacturing survey helped power sterling to
levels not seen in nearly six years.
* Crude oil prices dipped slightly on Tuesday on easing
concerns of supply disruptions due to the conflicts in Iraq and
Ukraine, whilst gaining some support from upbeat manufacturing
data in China, the world's second-biggest oil consumer.
* The Dow and the S&P 500 closed at record highs on Tuesday
as manufacturing activity picked up in the United States and
Asia and increased optimism about the global economy's health.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0900 U.S. Producer prices May
1215 U.S. ADP national employment June
1345 U.S. ISM-New York index June
1400 U.S. Factory orders May
Grains prices at 0037 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 573.00 0.50 +0.09% -0.78% 606.01 26
CBOT corn 422.25 -0.50 -0.12% -0.47% 451.06 21
CBOT soy 1145.00 -2.50 -0.22% -1.06% 1252.63 35
CBOT rice $13.49 -$0.05 -0.33% -0.63% $13.74 35
WTI crude $105.38 $0.04 +0.04% +0.01% $104.80 41
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.368 $0.000 -0.01% -0.09%
USD/AUD 0.949 -0.001 -0.12% +0.58%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)