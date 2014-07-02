* New-crop soy near its lowest since mid-Feb * Corn little changed after hitting contract low * Prospects of plentiful world supplies add pressure * China expected to scrap corn stockpiling (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, July 2 Chicago new-crop soy was largely unchanged on Wednesday, hovering near its lowest in 4-1/2 months as the market faced pressure from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's forecast for higher-than-expected production. Corn ticked down after hitting a contract low on Tuesday, weighed down by near-perfect weather boosting the U.S. crop and expectations that China is planning to scrap its stockpiling programme as it struggles with massive state reserves. Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans were flat at $11.47-1/2 a bushel 0257 GMT, after declining to $11.32 a bushel on Tuesday, the lowest since February 19. December corn eased quarter of a cent to $4.22-1/2 a bushel, not far from Tuesday's contract low of $4.17 a bushel. "Grain and oilseed markets are in bearish tone after the USDA's forecast," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "There is possibility of further downside for new-crop contracts as importers are not buying at the current levels. December corn could go down $4.00 by next week and November soybeans may see $11.30 a bushel." The USDA on Monday estimated U.S. 2014 soybean plantings at a record 84.8 million acres, topping a range of expectations. The USDA's estimates of June 1 soy and corn stocks also came in above average trade estimates. The agency's weekly crop progress report showed U.S. corn condition ratings improved and soybean ratings were the highest in 20 years. Weather in the Midwest looks promising, with no sign of stressful heat as the corn crop nears pollination, a crucial growth phase that typically takes place in July. But weather jitters may help underpin prices until the crop is farther along. Run-off from heavy storms this week forced the closure of 11 locks on the upper Mississippi River, a key artery for shipping grain to the U.S. Gulf Coast. There was additional pressure on corn as China battles with huge state reserves. China is expected to scrap its corn stockpiling scheme by as early as next year as it battles to reduce mammoth state reserves that account for more than half of global stocks. That could end artificially inflated domestic prices and curb imports, hurting farmers in the United States already hit by a Chinese crackdown on corn cargoes containing an unapproved genetically-modified strain. Wheat struggled amid ample world supplies and strong export competition. Egypt's state grain buyer bought 240,000 tonnes of Romanian and Russian wheat at an international tender, bypassing offers of U.S. and French grain. September wheat rose 0.3 percent to $5.74 a bushel, after losing 3.6 percent of its value in the last two sessions. Prices at 0257 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 574.00 1.50 +0.26% -0.61% 606.04 26 CBOT corn 422.75 0.00 +0.00% -0.35% 451.08 21 CBOT soy 1147.00 -0.50 -0.04% -0.89% 1252.69 38 CBOT rice $13.49 -$0.05 -0.33% -0.63% $13.74 35 WTI crude $105.37 $0.03 +0.03% +0.00% $104.80 41 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.368 $0.000 -0.02% -0.11% USD/AUD 0.946 -0.004 -0.42% +0.28% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry)