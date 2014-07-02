* Ample rains, mild weather in Midwest as corn nears
pollination
* China expected to scrap corn stockpiling
* Soybeans lower on good weather, fund liquidation
* CBOT wheat ends firm while K.C., MGEX wheat decline
(Updates with closing prices)
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, July 2 U.S. corn futures fell to
contract lows on Wednesday as optimal weather in the heart of
the Corn Belt boosted prospects for a bumper harvest this
autumn, traders said.
Soybean futures also fell while wheat firmed on bargain
buying after falling to a 4-1/2 month low this week. Traders
appeared to be adjusting positions ahead of the U.S.
Independence Day holiday on Friday.
At the Chicago Board of Trade, September corn settled
down 3-3/4 cents at $4.12-1/4 per bushel.
August soybeans ended down 13 cents at $13.14-3/4 per
bushel. September wheat settled up 3 cents at $5.75-1/2 a
bushel.
In corn, the benchmark December contract,
representing the 2014 U.S. harvest, fell 4-3/4 cents at $4.18
after setting a contract low at $4.16-1/4.
The slide reflects the declining risk of a weather problem
as the U.S. corn crop nears pollination, a crucial phase for
determining yield. The bulk of the crop normally pollinates in
mid-July.
"The weather forecast remains largely unchanged, which
promotes fantastic development of corn and beans across the
Midwest," said Terry Reilly, grains analyst with Futures
International in Chicago.
Heavy rains have fallen across the region in recent weeks,
and there was no sign of a shift to stressful hot and dry
weather. "Over the two-week period, it doesn't seem like we have
any problems out there," Reilly said.
Expectations China may end its corn stockpiling programme as
it struggles with massive state reserves added pressure.
Soybeans followed corn lower, declining for a fourth
straight session as commodity funds liquidated long positions in
both products following bearish stocks and acreage reports from
the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The USDA on Monday estimated U.S. 2014 soybean plantings at
a record 84.8 million acres, exceeding market expectations. USDA
estimates of June 1 soy and corn stocks also came in above
average trade estimates.
CBOT wheat firmed, but K.C. hard red winter and MGEX spring
wheat futures fell on fund liquidation. Commodity funds hold a
net long in the two smaller markets but are net short in CBOT
wheat.
K.C. wheat was also pressured by expectations that USDA
might raise its estimate of U.S. 2013/14 hard red winter wheat
ending stocks in a monthly supply/demand report next week, given
state figures in Monday's June stocks report.
Prices at 3:21 p.m. CDT (2021 GMT)
LAST NET PCT
CHG CHG
CBOT corn 413.00 -3.75 -0.9%
CBOT soy 1313.50 -13.00 -1.0%
CBOT meal 427.00 -3.30 -0.8%
CBOT soyoil 38.56 -0.40 -1.0%
CBOT wheat 576.00 3.00 0.5%
(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral,
editing by David Evans and Diane Craft)