SYDNEY, July 3 U.S. soybeans edged lower on
Thursday as expectations for bumper global stocks continued to
weigh, although trading remained light ahead of a U.S. holiday
on July 4.
FUNDAMENTALS
* November soybeans dipped 0.1 percent to $11.40-3/4 a
bushel, having eased 0.5 percent on Wednesday.
* Chicago Board Of Trade September corn unchanged at
$4.18 a bushel, having slid 0.9 percent in the previous session.
* September wheat rose 0.1 percent to $5.76-1/4 a
bushel, having closed up 0.5 percent on Wednesday.
* The USDA on Monday estimated U.S. 2014 soybean plantings
at a record 84.8 million acres, exceeding market expectations.
USDA estimates of June 1 soy and corn stocks also came in above
average trade estimates.
* Corn and soybeans under pressure as heavy rains across key
growing regions promote growth.
* Expectations that China may end a corn stockpiling
programme as it struggles with massive state reserves added
pressure.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar clung onto modest gains early on
Thursday, having risen broadly on the back of a report that
showed solid hiring in the U.S. private sector.
* Crude oil fell about $1 on Wednesday on encouraging signs
for supply from Libya and Iraq, notching the lowest close in
almost three weeks despite a big draw in U.S. oil inventories.
* U.S. stocks ended one of their flattest sessions in years
on Wednesday as a positive read on private sector employment
wasn't enough to interest buyers ahead of the highly anticipated
June payrolls report.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI June
0145 China HSBC services PMI June
0755 Germany Markit services PMI June
0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI June
0900 Euro zone Retail sales May
1145 Outcome of European Central Bank policy meeting
1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls June
1230 U.S. Unemployment rate June
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. International trade May
1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI June
Grains prices at 0030 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 576.25 0.75 +0.13% -0.22% 606.12 28
CBOT corn 418.00 0.00 +0.00% -1.47% 450.92 18
CBOT soy 1140.75 -0.75 -0.07% -1.43% 1252.48 33
CBOT rice $13.68 -$0.01 -0.11% +0.77% $13.75 48
WTI crude $104.03 -$0.45 -0.43% -1.24% $104.77 26
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.366 -$0.002 -0.18% -0.26%
USD/AUD 0.944 -0.006 -0.62% +0.07%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)