* Soybeans tick up after four sessions of decline
* Corn unchanged after dropping 6.5 pct this week
* Argentina's Rosario port workers call strike
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, July 3 Chicago soybean futures edged
up on Thursday, taking a breather after dropping over the past
four sessions to the lowest since mid-February amid expectations
of a record U.S. output.
Wheat was almost flat, trading near Wednesday's five-month
low, while corn was largely unchanged after dropping 6.5 percent
in the past three days.
Investors in the agricultural markets are keeping a close
watch on a port workers strike in Argentina which could disrupt
supplies during the peak harvest time for soybeans and corn.
Grain and oilseed markets have remained under pressure in
recent weeks as crop-friendly weather across the U.S. Midwest is
boosting hopes for bumper production.
But wheat, corn and soybeans have yet to go through the
crucial yield determining phase.
"Markets are heading into the Independence Day long weekend
with a significant correction in prices," said Paul Deane,
senior agricultural economist, ANZ Bank.
"With corn below $4.20 and wheat below $6.00, this borders
on looking cheap at this point in the season given the key yield
determining phase for spring crops that need to be moved through
over the next six weeks."
Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans added 0.4
percent to $11.45-1/2 a bushel by 0314 GMT and December corn
gained 0.1 percent to $4.18-1/4 a bushel. September wheat
was unchanged at $5.75-1/2 a bushel.
Wheat dropped to $5.55-1/2 a bushel on Wednesday, its lowest
since early February on a continuation chart and soybeans
hit a four-and-half month low of $11.32 a bushel on Tuesday.
The USDA on Monday estimated U.S. 2014 soybean plantings at
a record 84.8 million acres, exceeding market expectations. USDA
estimates of June 1 soy and corn stocks also came in above
average trade estimates.
Corn and soybeans are under pressure as heavy rains across
key growing regions promote growth.
Expectations that China may end a corn stockpiling programme
as it struggles with massive state reserves also dragged on
prices.
Workers in Argentina's main grains port of Rosario will
begin an indefinite strike on Friday over labour conditions,
according to a statement by the country's powerful CGT labour
organization on Wednesday.
Argentina is the world's No. 1 exporter of soymeal livestock
feed and third-biggest supplier of corn and soybeans.
Prices at 0314 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 575.50 0.00 +0.00% 863.59 29
CBOT corn 418.25 0.25 +0.06% 755.85 20
CBOT soy 1145.50 4.00 +0.35% 1568.73 34
CBOT rice $13.65 -$0.04 -0.33% $15.42 48
WTI crude $104.02 -$0.46 -0.44% $89.45 26
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.365 $0.136 +11.06%
USD/AUD 0.938 -0.118 -11.14%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
