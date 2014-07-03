* Soybeans tick up after four sessions of decline

* Corn unchanged after dropping 6.5 pct this week

* Argentina's Rosario port workers call strike (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, July 3 Chicago soybean futures edged up on Thursday, taking a breather after dropping over the past four sessions to the lowest since mid-February amid expectations of a record U.S. output.

Wheat was almost flat, trading near Wednesday's five-month low, while corn was largely unchanged after dropping 6.5 percent in the past three days.

Investors in the agricultural markets are keeping a close watch on a port workers strike in Argentina which could disrupt supplies during the peak harvest time for soybeans and corn.

Grain and oilseed markets have remained under pressure in recent weeks as crop-friendly weather across the U.S. Midwest is boosting hopes for bumper production.

But wheat, corn and soybeans have yet to go through the crucial yield determining phase.

"Markets are heading into the Independence Day long weekend with a significant correction in prices," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist, ANZ Bank.

"With corn below $4.20 and wheat below $6.00, this borders on looking cheap at this point in the season given the key yield determining phase for spring crops that need to be moved through over the next six weeks."

Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans added 0.4 percent to $11.45-1/2 a bushel by 0314 GMT and December corn gained 0.1 percent to $4.18-1/4 a bushel. September wheat was unchanged at $5.75-1/2 a bushel.

Wheat dropped to $5.55-1/2 a bushel on Wednesday, its lowest since early February on a continuation chart and soybeans hit a four-and-half month low of $11.32 a bushel on Tuesday.

The USDA on Monday estimated U.S. 2014 soybean plantings at a record 84.8 million acres, exceeding market expectations. USDA estimates of June 1 soy and corn stocks also came in above average trade estimates.

Corn and soybeans are under pressure as heavy rains across key growing regions promote growth.

Expectations that China may end a corn stockpiling programme as it struggles with massive state reserves also dragged on prices.

Workers in Argentina's main grains port of Rosario will begin an indefinite strike on Friday over labour conditions, according to a statement by the country's powerful CGT labour organization on Wednesday.

Argentina is the world's No. 1 exporter of soymeal livestock feed and third-biggest supplier of corn and soybeans.

Prices at 0314 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 575.50 0.00 +0.00% 863.59 29 CBOT corn 418.25 0.25 +0.06% 755.85 20 CBOT soy 1145.50 4.00 +0.35% 1568.73 34 CBOT rice $13.65 -$0.04 -0.33% $15.42 48 WTI crude $104.02 -$0.46 -0.44% $89.45 26 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.365 $0.136 +11.06% USD/AUD 0.938 -0.118 -11.14% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential