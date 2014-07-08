* Soybeans hit 4-1/2 month low; corn near 4-year low * USDA crop data confirms good Midwest growing conditions * Wheat near 4-year low on harvest pressure, big supply (Updates with closing prices, fund selling totals, adds Egypt wheat tender) By Karl Plume CHICAGO, July 8 U.S. soybean futures fell for the seventh straight session on Tuesday, and corn slid lower for a sixth day as favorable weather around the Midwest buoyed forecasts of record crops this autumn. Wheat prices were narrowly mixed after hitting a four-year low the previous day, with prices anchored by rising supplies from an accelerating harvest and weak export demand for the U.S. crop. Some investors were positioning ahead of Friday's monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture supply and demand report, which was expected to show higher old-crop soybean ending stocks and record-large corn and soybean harvests. Despite pockets of excessive moisture and flooding, crop development conditions around the Midwest have been largely ideal. Corn this month is entering its critical pollination stage, a period when excessive heat and dryness can clip yields. The USDA on Monday reported that the corn crop was in the best shape for early July in 15 years and that soy crop conditions were the best in 20 years. "Weather outlooks are still suggesting below-normal temperatures for corn pollination and so far no threat for soybean production in the July/August time frame," said Rich Nelson, chief strategist with Illinois-based consultancy Allendale Inc. Chicago Board Of Trade July soybeans plunged 33-1/4 cents, or 2.4 percent, to a 4-1/2 month low of $13.29-3/4 a bushel. The spot contract has dropped 7.5 percent in a seven-session slide, the longest losing streak since Feb. 2009. New-crop November soybeans fell 9-1/4 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $11.16-1/4. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 6,000 soybean contracts on the day, trade sources said. CBOT December corn declined 2 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $4.04-1/4 a bushel. Lightly traded July eased by a penny to $4.08-1/4 after hitting a four-year, spot-contract low on Monday. U.S. wheat prices remained anchored by plentiful supplies amid an advancing harvest across the northern hemisphere. Falling wheat prices have stirred some demand from importers, but cheaper Black Sea production has pushed U.S. wheat out of the frame in a string of tenders. Egypt's GASC, which has bought mostly Black Sea wheat in recent tenders, issued a fresh tender on Tuesday for late-August shipment. Meanwhile, an outlook for higher global bulk shipping rates further dampened the export outlook for U.S. wheat shippers. CBOT September wheat shed 1/2 cent to $5.56-1/4 a bushel after posting its steepest percentage drop since March 2013 in the previous session. RIC Name Last Pct Chg Net Chg Pvs Close 1Cc1 CORN JUL4 409.00 -0.24 -1.00 409.25 1Sc1 SOYBEANS JUL4 1327.00 -2.44 -33.25 1363.00 1SMc1 SOY MEAL JUL4 436.80 -1.44 -6.40 443.70 1BOc1 SOYBEAN OIL JUL4 37.83 -1.46 -0.56 38.36 1Wc1 WHEAT SRW JUL4 547.50 0.05 0.25 545.00 1RRc1 ROUGH RICE JUL4 14.62 1.57 0.23 14.62 BL2c1 M.WHEAT EUR NOV4 183.25 0.41 0.75 182.50 CLc1 LIGHT CRUDE AUG4 103.44 -0.09 -0.09 103.53 .DJI DJ INDU AVERAGE 16906.62 -0.69 -117.59 17024.21 XAU= GOLD 1319.10 #N/A -0.79 1319.89 .BADI BALTIC EXCH DRY 881.00 -0.79 -7.00 888.00 .DXY US DOLLAR INDEX 80.18 -0.05 -0.04 80.22 (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Gus Trompiz in Paris; Editing by Himani Sarkar, Susan Fenton, Lisa Von Ahn and Andrew Hay)