SYDNEY, July 9 U.S. new-crop corn futures fell
for a seventh consecutive session on Wednesday as forecasts for
near perfect crop weather fuel expectations for bumper
production.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December corn, the most
actively traded contract, fell 0.2 percent to $4.03-1/2 a
bushel, to trade around the contract low. Corn slid 0.5 percent
in the previous session.
* September wheat rose 0.2 percent to $5.57-1/4 a
bushel, having closed up 0.1 percent on Tuesday, but is also
near contract lows.
* November soybeans little changed at $11.16-1/2 a
bushel, having closed down 0.8 percent on Tuesday.
* The USDA on Monday reported that the corn crop was in the
best shape for early July in 15 years and that soy crop
conditions were the best in 20 years.
* Market readying for Friday's monthly U.S. Department of
Agriculture supply and demand report, which was expected to show
higher old-crop soybean ending stocks and record-large corn and
soybean harvests.
* Falling wheat prices have stirred some demand from
importers, but cheaper Black Sea production has pushed U.S.
wheat out of the frame in a string of tenders. Egypt's GASC,
which has bought mostly Black Sea wheat in recent tenders,
issued a fresh tender on Tuesday for late-August shipment.
MARKET NEWS
* The New Zealand dollar held on to gains early on
Wednesday, having scaled a fresh three-year peak on the prospect
of a sovereign rating upgrade, contrasting with other major
currencies which shuffled in familiar ranges.
* Brent crude slid more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday, its
seventh straight decline, hitting a one-month low below $109 as
Libyan oil exports looked likely to rise and fears eased of
supply disruption in Iraq.
* U.S. stocks fell in a broad selloff on Tuesday, dropping
for a second straight session and driving the Dow below 17,000
as investors turned cautious before the start of earnings
season.
DATA AHEAD
0130 China PPI y/y June
0130 China CPI y/y June
1100 US MBA Mortgage House Index
1800 FOMC minutes
Grains prices at 0043 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 557.25 1.00 +0.18% +0.09% 593.52 25
CBOT corn 403.50 -0.75 -0.19% -0.68% 440.43 13
CBOT soy 1116.50 0.25 +0.02% -0.80% 1226.76 14
CBOT rice $13.66 -$0.04 -0.29% +0.33% $13.65 60
WTI crude $103.49 $0.09 +0.09% -0.04% $104.71 27
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.362 $0.001 +0.04% +0.10%
USD/AUD 0.941 0.001 +0.09% +0.36%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)