By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, July 9 U.S. new-crop corn futures fell
to a new contract low below $4 a bushel on Wednesday as
forecasts for nearly ideal crop weather raised expectations for
record harvests.
New-crop soybean futures dropped to their lowest level since
early February, while wheat futures joined corn in setting
contract lows.
Traders pushed down prices ahead of the release of a monthly
U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Friday that is expected
to raise projections for autumn harvests.
"The report will show an increase in corn and soybean
production, with traders fearing a large jump due to high crop
conditions and excellent growing weather," said Brian Hoops,
president of brokerage Midwest Market Solutions.
Chicago Board of Trade December corn dropped 6-1/4
cents to $3.98 a bushel after setting a new contract low of
$3.95, below Tuesday's contract low of $4.02-3/4. The
front-month corn contract ended down 4-1/4 cents at $4.04
after trading as low at $4.00-3/4, the lowest price since August
2010.
Hefty supply expectations have pressured prices for seven
consecutive sessions in the market's longest slide in a year.
Corn prices may continue to grind lower for a couple months,
considering the market did not bottom out until September last
year when farmers brought in a record harvest, said Tomm
Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage.
Corn this month is entering its critical pollination stage,
a period when excessive heat and dryness can clip yields.
"The forecast could not be better for pollination,"
Pfitzenmaier said.
Asian grain importers are cutting back on purchases, hoping
that prices will drop even further.
Private exporters, however, still struck deals to sell small
amounts of new-crop U.S. corn to Japan and to unknown
destinations, according to USDA.
On Thursday, the USDA is expected to report U.S. corn export
sales last week were 600,000 to 1.05 million tonnes, wheat
export sales of 400,000 to 635,000 tonnes, and soybean sales of
200,000 to 600,000 tonnes, analysts said.
Egypt bought Romanian wheat in a tender and none from the
United States.
CBOT September wheat slumped 5 cents to $5.51-1/4 a
bushel, after dropping to a contract low of $5.47-3/4 under
pressure from the advancing U.S. harvest. The front-month
contract ended down 5-3/4 cents at $5.39-1/2 after
setting a new four-year low of $5.37.
November soybeans lost 12-1/2 cents to $11.03-3/4 a
bushel, after falling to a five-month low of $11.00-3/4.
December soyoil sank 0.67 cents to 37.30 cents per pound
after setting a contract low of 37.19 cents.
