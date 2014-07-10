SYDNEY, July 10 U.S. new-crop corn futures fell
for the eighth consecutive session on Thursday to hover close to
a contract low as favorable weather forecast add to expectations
of a bumper crop, expected to be shown in U.S. government report
later in the week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 0.38
percent to $3.96-1/2 a bushel, having slumped 1.55 percent in
the previous session when the contract hit a all-time low of
$3.95 a bushel.
* September wheat unchanged at $5.51-1/4 a bushel,
having closed down 0.9 percent on Wednesday.
* November soybeans fell 0.11 percent to $11.02-1/2 a
bushel, having slid 1.18 percent on Wednesday to hit a
five-month low.
* U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Friday is
expected to raise projections for autumn harvests of corn and
soybeans.
* Asian grain importers are cutting back on purchases,
hoping that prices will drop even further.
* USDA is expected to report U.S. corn export sales last
week on Thursday totalled between 600,000 to 1.05 million
tonnes, wheat export sales of 400,000 to 635,000 tonnes, and
soybean sales of 200,000 to 600,000 tonnes, analysts said.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar started at one-week lows against a basket of
major currencies on Thursday, coming under some pressure after
minutes of the Federal Reserve's June meeting gave no clear
indication on when interest rates will rise.
* Oil prices fell on Wednesday, with U.S. crude down more
than $1 a barrel on faltering demand for gasoline, and Brent
down too as a Libyan oilfield resumed output.
* U.S. stocks finished higher on Wednesday, rebounding from
a sharp two-day selloff, after minutes from the last Federal
Reserve meeting showed policymakers have started to detail how
the central bank will end its easy monetary policy.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0200 China Trade data June
0645 France Industrial output May
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories May
Grains prices at 0103 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 551.25 0.00 +0.00% -16.10% 611.03 22
CBOT corn 396.50 -1.50 -0.38% -39.79% 601.79 11
CBOT soy 1102.50 -1.25 -0.11% -10.18% 1150.98 17
CBOT rice $13.44 -$0.02 -0.15% -8.26% $14.39 46
WTI crude $101.95 -$0.34 -0.33% -0.98% $98.92 17
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.364 $0.070 +5.42% +4.55%
USD/AUD 0.942 -0.094 -9.08% -9.12%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham)