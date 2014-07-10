* Corn falls further, matches Wednesday's contract low

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, July 10 Chicago corn fell for an eighth straight session on Thursday and soybeans dropped to their lowest since early February as crop-friendly weather across the U.S. Midwest boosted expectations of plentiful supplies.

Wheat edged lower as well, trading close to Wednesday's contract low, pressured by the sinking corn futures and ample global supplies.

Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) December corn fell 0.8 percent to $3.95 a bushel by 0324 GMT, matching Wednesday's contract low. November soybeans lost 0.2 percent to $11.01-1/2 a bushel, after falling to $11.00 a bushel, lowest since February 3.

September wheat gave up 0.1 percent to $5.50-1/2 a bushel, having dropped to a contract low of $5.47-3/4 a bushel in the last session.

U.S. new-crop corn and soybeans have lost more than 10 percent of their value in the last eight sessions but could find a floor around the current levels.

"The crop is looking better by the day," said Ole Houe, an analyst at Sydney-based brokerage IKON Commodities. "The only thing that may sink it is rains at the harvest time. That's it."

Still, Houe added, most of the downside has already been factored into the market.

"I don't think prices are far from the bottom. There are some people telling us that corn is going to go to $3.50 a bushel but I am struggling with that."

Corn is entering its critical pollination stage this month, but there is no sign of excessive heat and dryness that can clip yields.

Despite the decline in prices, U.S. wheat continues to face stiff competition from cheaper Black Sea exports.

Egypt's state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Wednesday it bought 240,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat for shipment Aug. 21-31.

Traders in the agricultural markets are positioning themselves ahead of a U.S. Department of Agriculture report that is expected to raise projections for autumn harvests of corn and soybeans.

Asian grain importers are cutting back on purchases, hoping that prices will drop even further.

The USDA is expected to report on Thursday that U.S. corn export sales last week totalled between 600,000 and 1.05 million tonnes, wheat export sales of 400,000 to 635,000 tonnes, and soybean sales of 200,000 to 600,000 tonnes, analysts said.

Prices at 0324 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 550.50 -0.75 -0.14% -1.12% 593.29 22 CBOT corn 395.00 -3.00 -0.75% -2.77% 440.14 10 CBOT soy 1101.50 -2.25 -0.20% -2.13% 1226.26 16 CBOT rice $13.46 $0.01 +0.04% -1.14% $13.64 46 WTI crude $101.84 -$0.45 -0.44% -1.51% $104.64 16 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.365 $0.004 +0.30% +0.38% USD/AUD 0.940 0.002 +0.26% +0.40% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Tom Hogue)