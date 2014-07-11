SINGAPORE, July 11 U.S. new-crop corn futures slipped for a ninth straight session on Friday, trading near contract lows, as favourable weather sustained expectations for a bumper crop ahead of the U.S. government's monthly agricultural report. Corn and wheat have fallen more than 5 percent this week, while soybeans have lost nearly 4 percent amid market expectations that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will raise its estimates for production and stockpiles. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade corn for December delivery was off 0.1 percent at $3.92-1/4 per bushel by 0107 GMT, having touched a low of $3.91-3/4 earlier. New-crop corn hit a contract low of $3.91-1/2 on Thursday and was down 5.6 percent for the week, its third weekly loss in a row. * Analysts expect the USDA to increase its estimate for U.S. corn production to 13.945 billion bushels from 13.935 billion in June and peg soybean output at 3.774 billion bushels, up from 3.635 billion last month. * Chicago soybeans were little changed at $10.93-1/2 a bushel after a nine-day decline that brought its weekly loss to 3.6 percent. * Wheat eased 0.1 percent to $5.47-3/4 per bushel, after hitting a contract trough of $5.46-1/4 on Thursday. It has fallen 5.5 percent for the week. * U.S. wheat export sales reached 338,100 tonnes last week, below trade expectations for 400,000-635,000 tonnes, the USDA said. * Weak rainfall in India since the start last month of the monsoon season, crucial to the country's agricultural earnings, has raised concerns of a first drought in five years, although weather experts are hopeful rains will revive in the next week. * Major wheat producers in western Europe expect hefty harvests this year but final crop quality will depend on how soon sunshine returns after prolonged rainfall in many parts of the region in the past week. MARKETS * Asian stocks slipped as troubles at a small Portuguese bank managed to wrongfoot investors already made anxious by the U.S. earnings season and a spate of disappointing economic data globally. * The yen was poised to end the week higher, having lunged forward overnight as a fall in global equities lifted demand for the safe-haven currency. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Wholesale price index June 0645 France Current account May 1600 USDA releases U.S. and global crop report July 1800 U.S. Federal budget June Grains prices at 0107 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 547.75 -0.75 -0.14% -1.53% 590.20 21 CBOT corn 392.25 -0.50 -0.13% -2.97% 437.63 9 CBOT soy 1093.50 0.50 +0.05% -2.04% 1219.23 20 CBOT rice $13.45 -$0.01 -0.07% -1.86% $13.62 46 WTI crude $102.84 -$0.09 -0.09% -0.54% $104.68 30 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.360 -$0.001 -0.09% -0.34% USD/AUD 0.938 -0.001 -0.11% -0.30% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)