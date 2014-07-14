SYDNEY, July 14 U.S. new-crop corn futures fell for the tenth straight session on Monday to hit a contract low as the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast abundant global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade December corn was down 0.58 percent at $3.82-1/2 a bushel, just above a contract low of $3.82 a bushel hit earlier in the day. Corn slumped 3.6 percent in the previous session. * November soybeans fell 0.3 percent to $10.71-3/4 a bushel, having slid 2.6 percent on Friday when prices marked a contract low of $10.65 a bushel. * September wheat rose 0.52 percent to $5.28-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 4.6 percent and marking a contract low of $5.25 a bushel on Friday. * The USDA, in a monthly report, raised its forecast for the U.S. soybean harvest by 4.5 percent to a record 3.8 billion bushels, topping analysts' expectations by 0.7 percent. * The U.S. corn harvest was projected at 13.86 billion bushels, down slightly from last month but near last year's record. A record yield estimate of 165.3 bushels per acre will likely rise even higher due to mild temperatures and rainfall, analysts said. * The USDA raised its estimate for U.S. corn inventories at the end of August by 8 percent from June to 1.246 billion bushels, topping analyst expectations by 1 percent. * The agency increased its forecast for soybean inventories by 12 percent to 140 million bushels, exceeding expectations by 9 percent. * The USDA now sees the total U.S. wheat crop at 1.992 billion bushels, down 6 percent on the year but up 50 million bushels on the month, bolstered by a big spring wheat crop. MARKET NEWS * The dollar, euro and yen started trade on Monday pretty much where they closed last week with investors waiting for pivotal events including Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's congressional testimony for fresh cues. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Industrial production May Grains prices at 0036 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 528.75 2.75 +0.52% -4.08% 586.68 15 CBOT corn 382.50 -2.25 -0.58% -3.89% 434.80 10 CBOT soy 1071.75 -3.25 -0.30% -2.90% 1211.33 11 CBOT rice $13.16 -$0.04 -0.34% -2.19% $13.59 42 WTI crude $100.83 $0.00 +0.00% -1.43% $104.59 20 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.360 -$0.001 -0.07% -0.07% USD/AUD 0.939 0.000 +0.01% +0.01% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)