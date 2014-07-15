SYDNEY, July 15 U.S. new-crop corn futures fell on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the condition of the crop improved last week, surprising the market which had expected the U.S. government to leave ratings unchanged. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade December corn fell 0.19 percent to $3.87-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.72 percent in the previous session. * September wheat dropped 0.1 percent to $5.37-1/4 a bushel, after closing up 2.2 percent on Monday. * November soybeans little changed at $10.85-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 1 percent on Monday. * The corn crop was rated 76 percent good to excellent, up 1 percentage point from last week, while the soybean crop was rated 72 percent good to excellent. * Analysts polled by Reuters expected the government to keep ratings for each crop unchanged for the week ending July 13 amid the near ideal weather of below-average temperatures and plentiful soil moisture in the Midwest. * The mid-July ratings were the best at the time of year for soybeans since 1994, when the crop was 79 percent good to excellent and when corn was rated 86 percent good to excellent. MARKET NEWS * The dollar remained frozen in recent ranges in Asia on Tuesday, as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's congressional testimony later in the session for signals to when U.S. interest rates might head higher. * Oil prices ended slightly higher on Monday as traders weighed renewed violence in Libya against broader signs of a global market well-supplied with crude. * U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones industrial average hitting an intraday record, lifted by Citigroup's better-than-expected earnings and more deals in the healthcare space. DATA (GMT) 0200 China Foreign direct investment June 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment July 1230 U.S. Import prices June 1230 U.S. Export prices June 1230 U.S. Retail sales June 1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing July 1400 U.S. Business inventories May 1400 U.S Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen delivers semi-annual monetary policy report before the Senate Banking Committee Grains prices at 0017 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 537.25 -0.50 -0.09% -2.54% 586.97 47 CBOT corn 387.50 -0.75 -0.19% -2.64% 434.97 8 CBOT soy 1085.75 -0.50 -0.05% -1.63% 1211.80 11 CBOT rice $12.96 $0.07 +0.50% -3.68% $13.55 36 WTI crude $100.95 $0.04 +0.04% +0.12% $104.48 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.362 $0.001 +0.09% +0.08% USD/AUD 0.939 0.000 +0.02% +0.02% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)