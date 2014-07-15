* New-crop corn falls to trade around contract-low * Corn, soy crop conditions best in 20 years -USDA (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, July 15 U.S. corn edged lower on Tuesday, giving up some of last session's gains and trading near contract lows after a U.S. Department of Agriculture report showed better-than-expected crop conditions. Soybeans and wheat also dipped as agricultural markets remained under pressure on prospects of ample global supplies. Conditions ratings for the U.S. corn crop unexpectedly improved while soybean ratings held steady, with both crops off to their best start since 1994, the USDA said in a weekly report on Monday. Chicago Board of Trade December corn had fallen 0.6 percent to $3.85-3/4 a bushel by 0243 GMT, not far from Monday's contract low of $3.80-1/4 a bushel. September wheat dropped 0.5 percent to $5.35-1/4 a bushel, after gaining 2.2 percent on Monday. November soybeans declined 0.2 percent to $10.84-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 1 percent in the last session. "U.S. soybean prices have fallen to a level which should attract buyers and support prices at current levels," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "Corn is not in the same situation as soybeans. The market will continue to face downward pressure and it could go below $3.80 a bushel by next week." The corn crop was rated 76 percent good to excellent, up 1 percentage point from last week, while the soybean crop was rated 72 percent good to excellent. Analysts polled by Reuters expected the government to keep ratings for each crop unchanged for the week ending July 13 amid the near ideal weather of below-average temperatures and plentiful soil moisture in the Midwest. The mid-July ratings were the best at the time of year for soybeans since 1994, when the crop was 79 percent good to excellent and when corn was rated 86 percent good to excellent. Forecasts for excellent growing weather across broad stretches of the U.S. Midwest during the next two weeks are likely to add pressure on prices as little stress is expected on both corn and soybeans, bolstering expectations of a bumper harvest. Wheat hit its lowest level in four years and soybeans their lowest in 2-1/2 years on Friday following a U.S. government report that forecast plentiful supplies of both grains and oilseeds. Commodity funds on Monday bought a net 5,000 CBOT wheat contracts, trade sources said. The funds also bought 4,000 soybean and 4,000 corn contracts. Prices at 0243 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 535.25 -2.50 -0.46% -2.90% 586.90 47 CBOT corn 385.75 -2.50 -0.64% -1.78% 432.27 8 CBOT soy 1084.25 -2.00 -0.18% -1.77% 1211.75 12 CBOT rice $12.95 $0.05 +0.39% -3.79% $13.55 37 WTI crude $100.94 $0.03 +0.03% +0.11% $104.48 23 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.362 $0.001 +0.06% +0.05% USD/AUD 0.939 0.000 +0.02% +0.02% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)