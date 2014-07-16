* Corn rises on bargain buying after heavy losses

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, July 16 U.S. new-crop corn futures rose on Wednesday, taking a breather after sharp recent falls that pushed them to a contract low in the previous session, though expectations of near-record production in the United States kept a lid on prices.

Soybeans rose as Chinese buying underpinned the market while wheat rose on bargain buying.

Chicago Board Of Trade December corn gained 0.7 percent to $3.84-1/4 a bushel by 0246 GMT, having slid 1.7 percent in the previous session when prices hit a contract low of $3.78-1/4 a bushel.

September wheat rose 0.7 percent to $5.41-1/4 a bushel and November soybeans added 0.5 percent to $10.91-3/4 a bushel.

"Corn has declined quite significantly, so there is no surprise to see a little bit of spike at these levels. The same thing is happening with beans," said Graydon Chong, senior grains analyst at Rabobank.

"The weather is going to be closely monitored but we do see very large production in both corn and soybeans coming our way."

U.S. farmers are expected to harvest a record-large soy crop and a near-record corn crop due to large plantings, mild temperatures and occasional rainfall.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a weekly report on Monday, unexpectedly raised its condition rating for the U.S. corn crop by 1 percentage point to 76 percent good to excellent. Condition ratings for soybeans held steady at 72 percent good to excellent, with both crops off to their best start since 1994.

Importers are cautious about booking deals for U.S. corn because they think prices will continue to decline, traders said. However, private exporters struck deals to sell 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to top importer China for delivery in the 2014-15 marketing year, which will start on Sept. 1.

The National Oilseed Processors Association said on Tuesday its U.S. members crushed a smaller-than-expected 118.718 million bushels of soybeans in June, down 7.8 percent from May and nearly 800,000 bushels below the average trade estimate.

A call by dock workers in Argentina's Rosario grains hub to go on strike could support corn and soybean prices. The workers, demanding higher salaries, will begin an indefinite strike from midnight (0300 GMT) on Wednesday, a senior union official told Reuters on Tuesday.

The work stoppage would come at the height of Argentina's harvest of soybeans and corn. The South American country is the world's top exporter of soyoil and soymeal, as well as the No. 3 supplier of corn and soybeans.

Commodity funds sold an estimated net 9,000 corn contracts, bought a net 2,000 wheat contracts and were net even in soybeans, trade sources said.

Grains prices at 0246 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 541.25 3.50 +0.65% -1.32% 583.64 43 CBOT corn 384.25 2.50 +0.65% -2.16% 432.22 11 CBOT soy 1091.75 5.50 +0.51% -0.11% 1204.43 9 CBOT rice $12.88 $0.00 +0.04% -4.31% $13.55 13 WTI crude $100.31 $0.35 +0.35% -0.59% $104.37 25 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.357 -$0.004 -0.32% -0.32% USD/AUD 0.934 -0.005 -0.53% -0.53% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)