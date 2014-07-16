* Corn rises on bargain buying after heavy losses
* Gains being capped by expectations of large supplies
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, July 16 U.S. new-crop corn futures
rose on Wednesday, taking a breather after sharp recent falls
that pushed them to a contract low in the previous session,
though expectations of near-record production in the United
States kept a lid on prices.
Soybeans rose as Chinese buying underpinned the market while
wheat rose on bargain buying.
Chicago Board Of Trade December corn gained 0.7
percent to $3.84-1/4 a bushel by 0246 GMT, having slid 1.7
percent in the previous session when prices hit a contract low
of $3.78-1/4 a bushel.
September wheat rose 0.7 percent to $5.41-1/4 a bushel
and November soybeans added 0.5 percent to $10.91-3/4 a
bushel.
"Corn has declined quite significantly, so there is no
surprise to see a little bit of spike at these levels. The same
thing is happening with beans," said Graydon Chong, senior
grains analyst at Rabobank.
"The weather is going to be closely monitored but we do see
very large production in both corn and soybeans coming our way."
U.S. farmers are expected to harvest a record-large soy crop
and a near-record corn crop due to large plantings, mild
temperatures and occasional rainfall.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a weekly report on
Monday, unexpectedly raised its condition rating for the U.S.
corn crop by 1 percentage point to 76 percent good to excellent.
Condition ratings for soybeans held steady at 72 percent good to
excellent, with both crops off to their best start since 1994.
Importers are cautious about booking deals for U.S. corn
because they think prices will continue to decline, traders
said. However, private exporters struck deals to sell 120,000
tonnes of U.S. soybeans to top importer China for delivery in
the 2014-15 marketing year, which will start on Sept. 1.
The National Oilseed Processors Association said on Tuesday
its U.S. members crushed a smaller-than-expected 118.718 million
bushels of soybeans in June, down 7.8 percent from May and
nearly 800,000 bushels below the average trade estimate.
A call by dock workers in Argentina's Rosario grains hub to
go on strike could support corn and soybean prices. The workers,
demanding higher salaries, will begin an indefinite strike from
midnight (0300 GMT) on Wednesday, a senior union official told
Reuters on Tuesday.
The work stoppage would come at the height of Argentina's
harvest of soybeans and corn. The South American country is the
world's top exporter of soyoil and soymeal, as well as the No. 3
supplier of corn and soybeans.
Commodity funds sold an estimated net 9,000 corn contracts,
bought a net 2,000 wheat contracts and were net even in
soybeans, trade sources said.
Grains prices at 0246 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 541.25 3.50 +0.65% -1.32% 583.64 43
CBOT corn 384.25 2.50 +0.65% -2.16% 432.22 11
CBOT soy 1091.75 5.50 +0.51% -0.11% 1204.43 9
CBOT rice $12.88 $0.00 +0.04% -4.31% $13.55 13
WTI crude $100.31 $0.35 +0.35% -0.59% $104.37 25
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.357 -$0.004 -0.32% -0.32%
USD/AUD 0.934 -0.005 -0.53% -0.53%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
