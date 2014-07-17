SYDNEY, July 17 U.S. soybean futures fell on Thursday, edging lower after jumping 1.5 percent, though losses were capped by strike action by port workers in the world's third-largest exporter of the oilseed. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 0.4 percent to $3.85-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.79 percent in the previous session. * September wheat rose 0.1 percent to $5.38-1/2 a bushel, having closed up slightly in the previous session. * November soybeans fell 0.16 percent to $11.00-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.5 percent on Wednesday. * Port workers in Argentina's Rosario hub began an indefinite strike on Wednesday, joining grain inspectors who walked out a day earlier, threatening exports from the world's No. 3 exporter of soybeans and corn. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed export sales of corn and soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in 2014-15, along with sales of 120,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for the 2013-14 marketing year that ends Aug. 31. * USDA forecast last week that the U.S. corn harvest would total 13.86 billion bushels continued to weigh on prices. * Old-crop soy sale was muted by USDA last week raising its forecast of U.S. 2013-14 ending stocks to 140 million bushels, up from 125 million a month earlier and above trade expectations. MARKET NEWS * The euro wallowed at five-month lows against the yen on Thursday and held near a two-year trough on sterling, having weakened broadly overnight in a move that should provide some comfort to the European Central Bank. * U.S. crude oil rose more than $1 on Wednesday, rebounding from recent steep drops after government data showed the country's crude stockpiles fell sharply last week. * U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones industrial average closing at a record high, boosted by merger news and strong corporate earnings. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. Housing starts June 1230 U.S. Building permits June 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index July Grains prices at 0026 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 538.50 0.50 +0.09% +0.14% 578.13 41 CBOT corn 385.25 -1.50 -0.39% -0.77% 427.24 13 CBOT soy 1100.25 -1.75 -0.16% +1.29% 1190.47 8 CBOT rice $12.94 -$0.05 -0.38% +0.35% $13.48 18 WTI crude $101.47 $0.27 +0.27% +0.55% $104.41 40 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.353 $0.000 +0.03% -0.31% USD/AUD 0.937 0.000 -0.01% +0.00% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Stephen Coates)