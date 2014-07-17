* U.S. new-crop corn down 0.8 pct, soy falls 0.3 pct

* Expectations of plentiful supplies add pressure

* EU sets tariffs on maize, sorghum, rye imports (Adds comment, detail)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, July 17 U.S. corn slid 0.8 percent on Thursday, giving up last session's gains and falling for 10 out of 12 days on pressure from expectations of large global supplies and a move by the European Union to impose import tariffs.

Soybean prices ticked lower after gaining more than 1 percent on Wednesday, but losses were limited as a strike by port workers in Argentina, the world's third-largest exporter of the oilseed, raised concerns.

Chicago Board of Trade December corn had fallen 0.8 percent to $3.83-3/4 a bushel by 0327 GMT, having gained 1.3 percent in the previous session.

September wheat lost 0.4 percent to $5.36 a bushel, after closing up slightly on Wednesday and November soybeans fell 0.3 percent to $10.98-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 1.1 percent a day earlier.

"The market will go lower because I don't think we have fully priced in bean and corn yields," said Ole Houe, an analyst at Sydney-based brokerage IKON Commodities.

"When you start seeing moves like EU slapping tariffs on grain imports, it is never a good move and it is never positive for prices."

The European Union will apply tariffs of 5.32 euros ($7.2) per tonne on maize, sorghum and rye imports from Wednesday after a slump on international markets pushed prices below a triggering floor, its official journal showed.

Traders had expected the European Commission, the EU executive, to impose tariffs after the entire volume of available maize was snapped up last week under the EU's duty-free import quota for the second half of the year.

The strike by port workers in Argentina underpinned soybean prices.

Port workers in Argentina's Rosario hub began an indefinite strike on Wednesday, joining grain inspectors who walked out a day earlier, threatening exports from the world's No. 3 exporter of soybeans and corn.

The latest bout of industrial action comes near the end of the harvest for soy and corn, a peak time for exports.

Corn and soybean prices rose on Wednesday on expectations that sliding prices for both commodities had attracted end-user buying.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed export sales of corn and soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in 2014-15, along with sales of 120,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for the 2013-14 marketing year that ends Aug. 31.

Commodity funds on Wednesday bought a net 7,000 Chicago Board of Trade soybean contracts, trade sources said. The funds bought 6,000 corn contracts and were net even in wheat. Grains prices at 0327 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 536.00 -2.00 -0.37% -0.33% 578.04 39 CBOT corn 383.75 -3.00 -0.78% -1.16% 427.19 13 CBOT soy 1098.50 -3.50 -0.32% +1.13% 1190.41 8 CBOT rice $13.01 $0.02 +0.12% +0.85% $13.49 18 WTI crude $101.49 $0.29 +0.29% +1.53% $104.36 40 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.353 -$0.004 -0.31% -0.66% USD/AUD 0.936 -0.001 -0.10% -0.38% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)