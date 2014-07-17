* Wheat up on fears political fallout could hit Black Sea
exports
* Corn firm but expectations of big U.S. crop limit gains
* Soy turns down on improving weather view; Argentine strike
ends
(Updates with closing prices)
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, July 17 U.S. wheat futures surged 2.4
percent on Thursday, rallying from a recent four-year low, on
fears of escalating geopolitical tension in the Black Sea region
after a Malaysian airliner crashed in eastern Ukraine, traders
said.
A Ukrainian interior ministry official said the plane was
shot down by pro-Russian militants, killing all 295 people
aboard.
Corn futures firmed on the Chicago Board of Trade but
soybeans settled lower on improving weather forecasts after a
seesaw session.
Ukraine and Russia are both major global wheat suppliers,
and news of the plane crash raised fears that an escalation of a
four-month conflict between the two countries could inhibit
grain shipments from the region. Ukraine is also the world's No.
3 corn exporter.
"It has caught the market's attention," Shawn McCambridge,
grains analyst with Jefferies Bache in Chicago, said of the
crash.
"If it was indeed shot down, it would certainly be an
escalation of tensions in the region and would probably open up
Russia to some severe consequences as far as additional
sanctions or restrictions," McCambridge said.
At the CBOT, September wheat settled up 12-3/4 cents
at $5.50-3/4 per bushel, rallying from a session low of
$5.30-3/4 before news of the crash.
September corn ended up 1-1/4 cents at $3.79-1/2 a
bushel. August soybeans finished down 12-1/2 cents at
$11.74-3/4 a bushel.
Corn drew support from conflict in Ukraine but not as much
as wheat. Commodity funds hold a sizable net short position in
CBOT wheat, leaving that market vulnerable to short-covering,
while they hold a net long in corn.
Gains in corn also were limited by expectations of a bumper
harvest in the United States, the world's biggest producer. The
Commodity Weather Group forecast the 2014 U.S. corn yield at 171
bushels per acre, which would surpass the 2009 record high of
164.7.
Soybeans fell after updated weather models signaled
crop-friendly cooler and wetter conditions for the U.S. Midwest
next week.
As well, grain inspectors in the Argentine grains hub of
Rosario lifted their strike over wages, although other labor
disputes continued.
"The midday American model run came out and it was in more
in line with the other models, insofar as any heat next week not
staying very long. That put the damper on corn and beans," said
Jim Gerlach, president of A/C Trading. He added: "Obviously we
are still retaining some premium in the wheat until we find out
what is going on over there in Ukraine."
Prices at 3:09 p.m. CDT (2008 GMT)
LAST NET PCT
CHG CHG
CBOT corn 379.50 1.25 0.3%
CBOT soy 1174.75 -12.50 -1.1%
CBOT meal 380.50 -3.20 -0.8%
CBOT soyoil 36.37 -0.46 -1.3%
CBOT wheat 550.75 12.75 2.4%
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Gus
Trompiz in Paris; Editing by William Hardy, Andrew Hay and
Meredith Mazzilli)