* Wheat up on fears political fallout could hit Black Sea exports * Corn firm but expectations of big U.S. crop limit gains * Soy turns down on improving weather view; Argentine strike ends (Updates with closing prices) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, July 17 U.S. wheat futures surged 2.4 percent on Thursday, rallying from a recent four-year low, on fears of escalating geopolitical tension in the Black Sea region after a Malaysian airliner crashed in eastern Ukraine, traders said. A Ukrainian interior ministry official said the plane was shot down by pro-Russian militants, killing all 295 people aboard. Corn futures firmed on the Chicago Board of Trade but soybeans settled lower on improving weather forecasts after a seesaw session. Ukraine and Russia are both major global wheat suppliers, and news of the plane crash raised fears that an escalation of a four-month conflict between the two countries could inhibit grain shipments from the region. Ukraine is also the world's No. 3 corn exporter. "It has caught the market's attention," Shawn McCambridge, grains analyst with Jefferies Bache in Chicago, said of the crash. "If it was indeed shot down, it would certainly be an escalation of tensions in the region and would probably open up Russia to some severe consequences as far as additional sanctions or restrictions," McCambridge said. At the CBOT, September wheat settled up 12-3/4 cents at $5.50-3/4 per bushel, rallying from a session low of $5.30-3/4 before news of the crash. September corn ended up 1-1/4 cents at $3.79-1/2 a bushel. August soybeans finished down 12-1/2 cents at $11.74-3/4 a bushel. Corn drew support from conflict in Ukraine but not as much as wheat. Commodity funds hold a sizable net short position in CBOT wheat, leaving that market vulnerable to short-covering, while they hold a net long in corn. Gains in corn also were limited by expectations of a bumper harvest in the United States, the world's biggest producer. The Commodity Weather Group forecast the 2014 U.S. corn yield at 171 bushels per acre, which would surpass the 2009 record high of 164.7. Soybeans fell after updated weather models signaled crop-friendly cooler and wetter conditions for the U.S. Midwest next week. As well, grain inspectors in the Argentine grains hub of Rosario lifted their strike over wages, although other labor disputes continued. "The midday American model run came out and it was in more in line with the other models, insofar as any heat next week not staying very long. That put the damper on corn and beans," said Jim Gerlach, president of A/C Trading. He added: "Obviously we are still retaining some premium in the wheat until we find out what is going on over there in Ukraine." Prices at 3:09 p.m. CDT (2008 GMT) LAST NET PCT CHG CHG CBOT corn 379.50 1.25 0.3% CBOT soy 1174.75 -12.50 -1.1% CBOT meal 380.50 -3.20 -0.8% CBOT soyoil 36.37 -0.46 -1.3% CBOT wheat 550.75 12.75 2.4% (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Gus Trompiz in Paris; Editing by William Hardy, Andrew Hay and Meredith Mazzilli)