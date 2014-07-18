SYDNEY, July 18 U.S. wheat futures eased on Friday after jumping in the previous session, but were poised to record the first weekly gain in three weeks as the downing of a commercial plane over Ukraine escalated tensions in the Black Sea region. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade September wheat closed up more than 2 percent in the previous session, and has risen more than 4 percent for the week, the biggest weekly gain in three months. * December corn up more than 0.5 percent for the week, the first weekly gain in a month. * November soybeans up nearly 1.5 percent for the week, the first weekly gain in four. * A Malaysian airliner was brought down over eastern Ukraine on Thursday, killing all 295 people aboard and sharply raising the stakes in a conflict between Kiev and pro-Moscow rebels. * Ukraine and Russia are both major global wheat suppliers, and news of the crash raised fears that an escalation of a four-month conflict between the two countries could inhibit grain shipments from the region. Ukraine is also the world's No. 3 corn exporter. * A strike paralysed all grains exports from Argentina's pivotal Rosario export hub on Thursday, a local business chamber said, disrupting shipping at a busy time in the harvest cycle. * The Commodity Weather Group forecast the 2014 U.S. corn yield at 171 bushels per acre, which would surpass the 2009 record high of 164.7. MARKET NEWS * The yen marched to a five-month high versus the euro and rallied against the dollar on Friday, as news of a Malaysian airliner being downed over Ukraine and escalating conflict in Gaza boosted the safe-haven currency. * U.S. crude oil jumped by more than $2 on Thursday after a Malaysian airliner was shot down over eastern Ukraine, dramatically escalating the crisis between Russia and the West one day after the U.S. ratcheted up sanctions against Moscow. * U.S. stocks sank on Thursday, with the S&P 500 posting its biggest one-day percentage drop since April 10 on news that a Malaysian Airlines passenger jet crashed near the Ukraine-Russia border. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China House prices June 0800 Euro zone Current account May 1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index July 1400 U.S. Leading index June Grains prices at 0027 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 548.75 -2.00 -0.36% +2.05% 578.47 49 CBOT corn 386.75 -0.50 -0.13% +1.31% 425.03 17 CBOT soy 1090.25 -3.75 -0.34% +0.37% 1190.13 8 CBOT rice $13.27 -$0.02 -0.11% +2.87% $13.50 29 WTI crude $103.77 $0.58 +0.56% +2.54% $104.46 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.352 $0.000 -0.04% -0.38% USD/AUD 0.934 -0.002 -0.26% -0.25% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)