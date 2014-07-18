* U.S. wheat up 4.7 pct this week, biggest gain since mid-March

* Malaysian plane downed in Ukraine, adds to supply concerns (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, July 18 U.S. wheat is on track for its biggest weekly gain in four months, rallying after two weeks of deep losses as the downing of a commercial plane over Ukraine added to concern over supplies from the Black Sea region, a big grain exporter.

Corn has edged up 0.8 percent this week as the market took a breather after sliding nearly 15 percent in a sell-off lasting three weeks, while soybeans have added 1.8 percent in their biggest gain since late May.

The United States believes a surface-to-air missile brought down the Malaysian airliner that crashed in eastern Ukraine on Thursday, killing all 298 people on board, an incident that sharply raises the stakes in a conflict between Kiev and pro-Moscow rebels.

"It still has to play out as to what the response may be from the U.S. and the European Union but the market is going to be hyper-sensitive, especially on the wheat side," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist at ANZ Bank in Melbourne.

"The next three months are critical as far as export availability out of that region is concerned."

On Friday, Chicago Board Of Trade September wheat was unchanged at $5.50-3/4 a bushel by 0318 GMT while December corn added 0.2 percent to $3.88 a bushel. November soybeans rose half a cent to $10.94-1/2 a bushel.

Ukraine and Russia are major wheat suppliers and the downing of the plane raised fears that an escalation of the four-month conflict between the two countries could inhibit grain shipments from the region. Ukraine is also the world's third-biggest corn exporter.

Russia and Ukraine are forecast to export 28.5 million tonnes of wheat in the year to June 2015, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, nearly a fifth of the global trade of 151.7 million tonnes.

The gains in soybean futures were capped by forecasts of crop-friendly weather across the U.S. Midwest, which is likely to see cooler and wetter conditions next week.

A strike paralysed all grain exports from Argentina's pivotal Rosario export hub on Thursday, a local business chamber said, disrupting shipping at a busy time in the harvest cycle.

The Commodity Weather Group forecast the 2014 U.S. corn yield at 171 bushels per acre, which would surpass the record high in 2009 of 164.7.

Prices at 0318 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 550.75 0.00 +0.00% +2.42% 575.90 49 CBOT corn 388.00 0.75 +0.19% -0.06% 427.33 18 CBOT soy 1094.50 0.50 +0.05% +0.76% 1183.96 9 CBOT rice $13.24 -$0.05 -0.34% +2.64% $13.49 29 WTI crude $103.72 $0.53 +0.51% +2.49% $104.46 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.353 -$0.005 -0.34% -0.69% USD/AUD 0.936 0.000 -0.03% -0.32% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Alan Raybould)