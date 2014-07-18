* Jitters over airliner crash in Ukraine subside
* U.S. wheat yields improving in central Plains
* Corn lower as favorable weather signals big harvest
* Soybeans mixed, back months sag on good crop weather
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, July 18 U.S. wheat futures fell 3.4
percent on Friday, erasing gains posted a day earlier following
the downing of a Malaysian commercial airliner over eastern
Ukraine, while Chicago Board of Trade corn futures also declined
and soybeans were mostly lower.
Investors were worried an escalation of the conflict between
Ukraine and Russia, both major wheat producers, could affect
grain shipments, but those concerns subsided on Friday after
Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a ceasefire in
eastern Ukraine, where Moscow-backed separatists are fighting.
"Wheat traders ... are treating this as a micro event, and
they don't expect it to disrupt any Black Sea wheat exports,"
said Robert Bresnahan, president of Trilateral Inc.
CBOT corn and wheat both notched four-year lows
in the last week, pressured by expectations of rising global
inventories.
CBOT September wheat settled down 18-1/2 cents at
$5.32-1/4 per bushel. September corn ended down 8-1/4
cents at $3.71-1/4 a bushel. August soybeans ended up 2
cents at $11.76-3/4 a bushel while most-active November
fell 8-3/4 cents at $10.85-1/4.
Wheat faced additional pressure from rising yields as the
U.S. hard red winter wheat harvest moves into the central Plains
and away from drought-hit areas farther south.
As well, a spell of warm, dry weather in Europe this week
should allow harvesting to accelerate in France, a major
exporter.
Corn fell on near-ideal crop weather in the U.S. Midwest
that is bolstering expectations for a big harvest this autumn.
"The recent cool weather has been very favorable for the
pollinating corn crop across the Midwest. While some warmer
weather is still expected next week, the forecast has trended a
bit cooler today and heat stress is not expected," MDA Weather
Services said in a daily note to clients.
Mild weather also pressured soybeans, especially new-crop
November, even though the USDA this week confirmed several
sales of new-crop U.S. soybeans to China and unknown
destinations.
"It's really a lukewarm response to some positive news this
week. We've sold 1.5 million tonnes of new-crop beans, and the
market did not seem terribly overwhelmed," said Jack Scoville, a
vice president with the Price Futures Group.
For the week, spot wheat gained 3.4 percent, its
biggest rise since April as the marketed rebounded from
four-year lows. Spot corn fell for a fourth straight week,
dropping 7.1 percent, and spot soybeans tumbled 9.3
percent.
Prices at 2:54 p.m. CDT (1954 GMT)
LAST NET PCT
CHG CHG
CBOT corn 371.25 -8.25 -2.2%
CBOT soy 1176.75 2.00 0.2%
CBOT meal 380.30 -0.20 -0.1%
CBOT soyoil 36.57 0.20 0.6%
CBOT wheat 532.25 -18.50 -3.4%
