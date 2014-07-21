SYDNEY, July 21 U.S. new-crop corn futures fell
on Monday, extending two-day losses to more than 3 percent, to
hit a fresh contract low as expectations of abundant global
supplies offset geopolitical tensions in the Black Sea region.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade December corn was down 1.1
percent at $3.74-1/2 a bushel by 0028 GMT, having earlier
touched $3.74-1/4 a bushel, a contract low. Corn fell 2.6
percent in the previous session.
* November fell 0.9 percent to $10.76 a bushel, having
slid 0.8 percent on Friday.
* September wheat fell 0.4 percent to $5.30 a bushel,
having closed down 3.4 percent on Friday.
* Investors were worried an escalation of the conflict
between Ukraine and Russia, both major wheat producers, could
affect grain shipments.
* U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry laid out what he called
overwhelming evidence of Russian complicity in the shooting down
of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 as international horror
deepened over the fate of the victims' remains.
* However, wheat came under pressure from rising yields as
the U.S. hard red winter wheat harvest moves into the central
Plains and away from drought-hit areas farther south.
* A spell of warm, dry weather in Europe this week should
allow harvesting to accelerate in France, a major exporter.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar got off to a steady start on Monday as some
calm returned to markets following an initial bout of risk
aversion stemming from a flare up in geopolitical tensions.
* Oil prices eased in thin trade on Friday but notched their
first weekly gain in a month due to heightened geopolitical risk
after the downing of a Malaysian jetliner over eastern Ukraine
and as Israeli ground troops advanced into Gaza.
* U.S. stocks rose on Friday, rebounding a day after the S&P
500 suffered its worst slide since April 10, with the three
major indexes closing higher for the week.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Producer prices June
0800 Italy Industrial orders May
1230 U.S. National activity index June
Grains prices at 0028 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 530.00 -2.25 -0.42% -1.49% 573.29 40
CBOT corn 374.50 -4.00 -1.06% -3.17% 422.63 13
CBOT soy 1076.00 -9.25 -0.85% -2.36% 1177.49 9
CBOT rice $13.13 $0.01 +0.04% +1.08% $13.48 28
WTI crude $102.87 -$0.26 -0.25% +1.65% $104.43 51
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.353 $0.000 +0.03% +0.01%
USD/AUD 0.939 0.000 -0.01% +0.38%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)