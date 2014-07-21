* New-crop corn falls for 2nd day, hits contract low
* Wheat slides as Black Sea supply fears ease, soy down
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, July 21 U.S. new-crop corn lost more
ground on Monday, sliding to a contract low as forecasts of
near-perfect weather during the crop's key yield-determining
phase triggered more selling.
Wheat fell half a percent, adding to Friday's 3.4 percent
decline due to easing concerns over supplies from the Black Sea
region, while soybeans lost almost 1 percent, falling for a
third consecutive session.
"Underlying fundamentals are continuing to push the market
lower," said Graydon Chong, senior grains analyst at Rabobank.
"We do see a little bit more downside in corn prices. It is
forecast to be cooler and wetter which is certainly going to be
bearish."
Crop-friendly weather in the U.S. Midwest is bolstering
expectations for bumper corn harvest this autumn as the crop
undergoes its critical yield-building pollination period in
ideal conditions.
Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 1.3 percent
at $3.73-1/2 a bushel by 0312 GMT, having earlier touched
$3.73-1/4 a bushel, a contract low.
November soybeans lost 0.9 percent to $10.75-1/4 a
bushel and September wheat gave up 0.6 percent to
$5.29-1/4 a bushel.
Mild weather pressured soybeans even though the U.S.
Department of Agriculture last week confirmed several sales of
new-crop U.S. soybeans to China and unknown destinations.
There was bearish news from Argentina where port workers in
Rosario grains hub decided to end their strike, a trade union
leader told Reuters on Friday, after the action paralysed all
agricultural exports for three days during a busy time in the
harvest cycle.
In the wheat market, investors were worried an escalation of
the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, both major grain
producers, could affect shipments after the downing of a
Malaysian commercial airliner over eastern Ukraine.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry laid out what he called
overwhelming evidence of Russian complicity in the shooting down
of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 as international horror
deepened over the fate of the victims' remains.
However, wheat came under pressure from rising yields as the
U.S. hard red winter wheat harvest moves into the central Plains
and away from drought-hit areas farther south.
A spell of warm, dry weather in Europe this week should
allow harvesting to accelerate in France, a major exporter.
Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn
futures in the week to July. 15, regulatory data released on
Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short
position in soybeans.
Prices at 0312 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 529.25 -3.00 -0.56% 573.27 38
CBOT corn 373.50 -5.00 -1.32% 422.59 13
CBOT soy 1075.25 -10.00 -0.92% 1177.47 9
CBOT rice $13.13 $0.01 +0.04% $13.48 28
WTI crude $102.92 -$0.21 -0.20% $104.43 52
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.353 $0.001 +0.04%
USD/AUD 0.939 0.000 -0.01%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)