* New-crop corn falls for 2nd day, hits contract low

* Wheat slides as Black Sea supply fears ease, soy down (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, July 21 U.S. new-crop corn lost more ground on Monday, sliding to a contract low as forecasts of near-perfect weather during the crop's key yield-determining phase triggered more selling.

Wheat fell half a percent, adding to Friday's 3.4 percent decline due to easing concerns over supplies from the Black Sea region, while soybeans lost almost 1 percent, falling for a third consecutive session.

"Underlying fundamentals are continuing to push the market lower," said Graydon Chong, senior grains analyst at Rabobank.

"We do see a little bit more downside in corn prices. It is forecast to be cooler and wetter which is certainly going to be bearish."

Crop-friendly weather in the U.S. Midwest is bolstering expectations for bumper corn harvest this autumn as the crop undergoes its critical yield-building pollination period in ideal conditions.

Chicago Board Of Trade December corn fell 1.3 percent at $3.73-1/2 a bushel by 0312 GMT, having earlier touched $3.73-1/4 a bushel, a contract low.

November soybeans lost 0.9 percent to $10.75-1/4 a bushel and September wheat gave up 0.6 percent to $5.29-1/4 a bushel.

Mild weather pressured soybeans even though the U.S. Department of Agriculture last week confirmed several sales of new-crop U.S. soybeans to China and unknown destinations.

There was bearish news from Argentina where port workers in Rosario grains hub decided to end their strike, a trade union leader told Reuters on Friday, after the action paralysed all agricultural exports for three days during a busy time in the harvest cycle.

In the wheat market, investors were worried an escalation of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, both major grain producers, could affect shipments after the downing of a Malaysian commercial airliner over eastern Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry laid out what he called overwhelming evidence of Russian complicity in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 as international horror deepened over the fate of the victims' remains.

However, wheat came under pressure from rising yields as the U.S. hard red winter wheat harvest moves into the central Plains and away from drought-hit areas farther south.

A spell of warm, dry weather in Europe this week should allow harvesting to accelerate in France, a major exporter.

Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to July. 15, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short position in soybeans.

Prices at 0312 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 529.25 -3.00 -0.56% 573.27 38 CBOT corn 373.50 -5.00 -1.32% 422.59 13 CBOT soy 1075.25 -10.00 -0.92% 1177.47 9 CBOT rice $13.13 $0.01 +0.04% $13.48 28 WTI crude $102.92 -$0.21 -0.20% $104.43 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.353 $0.001 +0.04% USD/AUD 0.939 0.000 -0.01% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)