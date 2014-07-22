SYDNEY, July 22 U.S. soybean futures fell for a
fourth session in a row on Tuesday after the condition of the
U.S. crop was rated as having improved last week to its best
level in 20 years, surprising analysts who had expected a steady
result.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans fell 0.4
percent to $10.67-3/4 a bushel, having slid 1.3 percent on
Tuesday.
* December corn fell 0.3 percent to $3.71 a bushel,
having slid 2 percent in the previous session to hit a contract
low.
* September wheat fell 0.1 percent to $5.30-1/2 a
bushel, having closed down 0.4 percent on Tuesday.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture in its weekly crop
progress report released after the close of trading rated the
soy crop 73 percent good to excellent, up 1 percentage point
from last week, the highest rating for soybeans since 1994.
Analysts had expected steady soy ratings.
* The USDA rated the corn crop at 76 percent good to
excellent, steady with last week and matching analyst
expectations.
* After Monday's report several analysts were penciling in a
national corn yield of 170 bushels an acre and higher. USDA is
already forecasting a record yield of 165.3 bushels.
* Grains shipments from Argentina's Rosario hub went
smoothly on Monday after several unions suspended strikes that
had paralyzed exports at a busy time in the harvest cycle and
held talks with employers.
* USDA confirmed a sale of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans
to China for delivery in the 2013/14 crop year that ends Aug.
31.
* USDA also reported the winter wheat harvest 75 percent
complete - on par with the five-year average and slightly behind
trade expectations of 80 percent.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar held steady against major currencies on
Monday as investors reduced holdings of stocks and other risky
assets on anxiety about escalating violence in Gaza and Ukraine.
* Oil prices rose on Monday as the threat of escalating
tension between Russia and the West over the crisis in Ukraine
mounted, while August U.S. crude zoomed higher prior to its
expiry.
* U.S. stocks slipped on Monday as investors remained
cautious about instability in Ukraine and Gaza, though the three
major indexes ended well off their lows, a sign that some
appetite for riskier assets remained.
DATA EVENTS (GMT)
1230 U.S. CPI mm Jun
1230 U.S. CPI yy Jun
1300 U.S. Monthly home price mm May
1300 U.S. Monthly home price yy May
1400 U.S. Existing home sales Jun
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly
2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly
2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly
Grains prices at 0032 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 530.50 0.50 +0.09% -1.39% 573.31 39
CBOT corn 371.00 -1.00 -0.27% -4.07% 422.51 13
CBOT soy 1067.75 -3.75 -0.35% -3.11% 1177.22 9
CBOT rice $12.98 $0.00 +0.00% -0.08% $13.48 26
WTI crude $104.55 -$0.04 -0.04% +1.38% $104.51 63
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.352 $0.000 -0.01% -0.03%
USD/AUD 0.936 -0.003 -0.29% +0.11%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Richard Pullin)