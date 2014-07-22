* Soy loses more ground as crop condition improves

* Corn trades near contract low on benign weather (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, July 22 Chicago soybeans fell for a fourth straight session on Tuesday after the condition of the U.S. crop improved last week to its best in 20 years, while corn was little changed and hovered around contract lows.

Wheat edged up with bargain buying underpinning prices after two sessions of losses.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 76 percent of the corn crop good to excellent - unchanged from the week before and the highest rating since 2004.

The USDA said soybean conditions improved during the past week, surprising several analysts who expected steady to lower soy ratings. It rated 73 percent of the soy crop good to excellent, up 1 point from last week and the highest rating for soybeans going back to 1994.

Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $10.69-1/4 a bushel by 0228 GMT and December corn lost quarter of a cent to $3.71-3/4 a bushel, not far from contract low of $3.70-1/2 hit on Monday.

September wheat gained 0.5 percent to $5.32-1/2 a bushel.

After Monday's report, several analysts were pencilling in a national corn yield of 170 bushels an acre, higher than the USDA's forecast of 165.3 bushels.

"Generally benign to favourable weather is supporting the possibility of larger yields," said Brett Cooper, senior manager for markets at FCStone Australia.

"The market is pricing in around 170 bushels per acre yield. But the market can go down further if we get higher yields than that."

A brief warm spell in the U.S. Midwest should end by mid-week, posing little threat to pollinating corn and developing soybean crops, an agricultural meteorologist said.

Temperatures should reach the mid-90s Fahrenheit (34 to 36 Celsius) through Tuesday in western areas, including South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri.

"Other than that, you've got no heat showing up for the balance of the two-week period," said Joel Widenor of the Commodity Weather Group.

Grains shipments from Argentina's Rosario hub went smoothly on Monday after several unions suspended strikes that had paralysed exports at a busy time in the harvest cycle and held talks with employers.

The USDA confirmed a sale of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in the 2013/14 crop year that ends Aug. 31.

The agency reported the winter wheat harvest was 75 percent complete - on par with the five-year average and slightly behind trade expectations of 80 percent.

Prices at 0228 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 532.50 2.50 +0.47% 570.43 41 CBOT corn 371.75 -0.25 -0.07% 422.53 13 CBOT soy 1069.25 -2.25 -0.21% 1177.27 14 CBOT rice $13.01 $0.03 +0.23% $13.48 27 WTI crude $104.64 $0.05 +0.05% $104.51 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.353 $0.000 +0.02% USD/AUD 0.938 -0.001 -0.11% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)