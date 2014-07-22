* US corn yield seen above USDA's forecast of 165.3 bu/acre
* Wheat lower as N. Hemisphere harvest progresses
* Soy mixed; spot month up on export demand, back months sag
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, July 22 U.S. corn futures drifted to
fresh four-year lows on Tuesday, erasing early gains as
favorable weather forecasts bolstered expectations for a bumper
harvest, traders said.
Wheat followed corn down. Soybeans closed mostly lower, led
by new-crop months, but the spot August contract rose on export
demand for U.S. soybeans and soymeal.
At the Chicago Board of Trade, September corn settled
down 3-3/4 cents at $3.60-1/4 per bushel after falling to $3.60,
the lowest spot price since July 2010. Most-active December corn
fell 3-3/4 cents to $3.68-1/4 after setting a contract low
at $3.68.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture late on Monday rated 76
percent of the U.S. corn crop in good to excellent condition,
the highest for this time of year in a decade. Some analysts are
projecting a national corn yield of 170 bushels per acre, above
the USDA's current forecast for a record high 165.3.
"Corn could not hold early gains and (is) currently trading
near the lows on prospects for a large U.S. crop and good to
excellent ratings that are at their highest levels since 2004,"
said Brad Metzger, a vice president at Futures International in
Chicago.
Wheat fell on rising global inventories and strong
competition for export business. CBOT September wheat
finished down 5-1/2 cents at $5.24-1/2 a bushel but held above a
contract low set on Monday of $5.23-3/4.
The slide in wheat appeared to attract export interest.
After the CBOT close, Egypt's main state grain buyer said it was
seeking wheat for early September delivery.
In soybeans, front-month August settled up 8-1/4 cents
at $11.84 a bushel on export demand and tight supplies of U.S.
old-crop soybeans. The USDA on Monday reported sales of 120,000
tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in the 2013/14
marketing year that ends Aug. 31.
But new-crop contracts fell on favorable U.S. crop ratings.
Benchmark November ended down 13-3/4 cents at $10.57-3/4
after setting a contract low at $10.57.
"Good weather is the theme that persists," said Newedge USA
analyst Dan Cekander.
USDA rated 73 percent of the soy crop good to excellent, up
1 point from last week and the highest soybean rating since
1994.
