* Corn rallies after 4-year low amid big yield forecasts
* Wheat up on bargain buying; Egypt buys Black Sea supplies
(Adds closing prices)
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, July 23 Front-month soybean futures
rose to their highest level in more than a week on Wednesday,
supported by firming U.S. cash markets as supplies of old-crop
soybeans dwindle with the autumn harvest still about two months
away, traders said.
Corn futures rallied after falling to a fresh four-year low
and wheat followed the firm trend.
At the Chicago Board of Trade, August soybeans settled
up 17 cents at $12.01 per bushel, after reaching $12.04-3/4. The
most-active November contract ended up 18-3/4 cents at
$10.76-1/2, rebounding after setting a contract low at $10.55.
The August contract led the early gains as domestic crushers
and exporters scrambled to cover their needs for the next few
weeks, until the harvest of a likely record-large U.S. crop
begins in September.
A drop of about 12 percent in August futures over the last
month has sidelined farmers with old-crop soybeans left to sell.
"The exporter has got boats to load, and you've got the
farmer not selling anything. So pipeline is depleting," said
Mike Hall with Illinois brokerage MLH Futures.
Support in new-crop November stemmed from worries about dry
weather potentially limiting U.S. soybean yield as the crop
nears its key pod-setting phase.
"They are putting in a little bit of risk premium, in case
the forecast rain event for late this week and into the weekend
fails to materialize," said Tom Fritz, a partner with EFG Group
in Chicago.
The U.S. corn crop is farther along, and corn futures sagged
at times amid expectations of a record yield. But bargain-buying
lifted values by the close.
CBOT September corn finished up 2-1/4 cents at
$3.62-1/2 per bushel after falling to $3.57-1/2, a contract low
and the lowest spot corn price on continuous charts since July
2010.
Lanworth, the crop forecasting unit of Thomson Reuters,
raised its estimate of the 2014 U.S. corn yield to 172.8 bushels
per acre, up from 172.1 a week ago and above the U.S. Department
of Agriculture's current estimate of 165.3. Lanworth pegged U.S.
corn production at a record-high 14.6 billion bushels.
CBOT September wheat rallied to close up 6-1/4 cents
at $5.30-3/4 a bushel, rebounding after setting a contract low
at $5.20-1/4.
Egypt's main state wheat buyer purchased 235,000 tonnes of
Russian, Romanian and Ukraine wheat at an international tender.
Scouts on an annual U.S. crop tour projected big spring
wheat yields in southern North Dakota.
Prices at 4:36 p.m. CDT (2136 GMT)
LAST NET PCT
CHG CHG
CBOT corn 362.50 2.25 0.6%
CBOT soy 1201.00 17.00 1.5%
CBOT meal 391.50 9.70 2.5%
CBOT soyoil 36.20 0.27 0.8%
CBOT wheat 530.75 6.25 1.2%
(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral;
Editing by Tom Brown and Grant McCool)