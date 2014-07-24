SYDNEY, July 24 U.S. new-crop soybeans rose for a second straight session on Thursday to extend gains to 2 percent, as the oilseed drew support from concerns that dry weather might limit yields as old-crop stocks run tight. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.3 percent to $10.79-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.8 percent on Wednesday, although the price is still near its off contract lows. * December corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.71 a bushel, having gained 0.7 percent in the previous session. * September wheat rose 0.2 percent to $5.31-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.2 percent on Wednesday. * Support for new-crop soybeans stemmed from worries about dry weather potentially limiting U.S. soybean yield as the crop nears its key pod-setting phase. * Lanworth, the crop forecasting unit of Thomson Reuters, raised its estimate of the 2014 U.S. corn yield to 172.8 bushels per acre, up from 172.1 a week ago and above the U.S. Department of Agriculture's current estimate of 165.3. Lanworth pegged U.S. corn production at a record-high 14.6 billion bushels. * Egypt's main state wheat buyer purchased 235,000 tonnes of Russian, Romanian and Ukraine wheat at an international tender. * Big spring wheat yields were projected in southern North Dakota as abundant soil moisture and cool weather helped foster crop development following an uneven planting season, scouts on an annual crop tour found on Tuesday. MARKET NEWS * The New Zealand dollar skidded to a six-week low on Thursday after the country's central bank switched to a wait-and-see stance following its fourth straight rate hike, while other major currencies snoozed. * Crude oil futures rose on Wednesday, as oil stockpiles in the United States fell more than expected and geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East persisted. * U.S. stocks ended mostly higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record on Apple's bullish results, though Boeing weighed on the Dow and conflicts in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip kept the broader market's gains in check. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 China HSBC Mfg PMI Flash Jul 1230 U.S. Initial jobless claims Weekly 1345 U.S. Markit mfg PMI Flash Jul 1530 U.S. Nat gas-EIA, change bcf Weekly Grains prices at 0021 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 531.75 1.00 +0.19% -0.09% 567.57 41 CBOT corn 371.00 0.25 +0.07% -1.98% 417.31 18 CBOT soy 1079.25 2.75 +0.26% -0.55% 1165.09 28 CBOT rice $13.09 -$0.03 -0.23% -0.27% $13.46 31 WTI crude $103.07 -$0.05 -0.05% -1.29% $104.42 48 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.346 $0.000 -0.03% -0.47% USD/AUD 0.944 0.005 +0.58% +0.77% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)