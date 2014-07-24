* U.S. new-crop soy extends gains on f'cast of dry weather
* Corn, wheat fall on prospects of plentiful global supplies
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, July 24 Chicago new-crop soybeans
rose for a second consecutive session on Thursday as forecasts
for dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest raised concerns
that lack of moisture during the crop's key phase of development
might cap yields.
Corn and wheat futures edged down, giving up some of last
session's gains on expectations of bumper global supplies.
Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.2
percent to $10.78-1/2 a bushel by 0309, having firmed 1.8
percent on Wednesday.
December corn fell 0.4 percent to $3.69-1/4 a bushel,
having gained 0.7 percent in the previous session and September
wheat fell quarter of a cent to $5.30-1/2 a bushel, having
closed up 1.2 percent on Wednesday.
"The weather outlook has changed a little bit, it looks like
below average rains over the next 15 days (in the U.S.)," said
Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist at ANZ Bank in
Melbourne. "I can't see much downside from here, soybeans at
these levels are cheap."
There is support for soybeans on worries dry weather will
potentially limit U.S. soybean yield as the crop nears its key
pod-setting phase.
Old-crop soybean supplies are running thin and this lifted
the spot-month August contract to its highest level in
more than one week on Wednesday.
Domestic crushers and exporters are scrambling to cover
their needs for the next few weeks, until the harvest of a
likely record-large U.S. crop begins in September.
But farmers with old-crop soybeans are reluctant to sell
after a drop of about 10 percent in August futures this month.
The corn market continues to remain under pressure from
expectations of record yields.
Lanworth, the crop forecasting unit of Thomson Reuters,
raised its estimate of the 2014 U.S. corn yield to 172.8 bushels
per acre, up from 172.1 a week ago and above the U.S. Department
of Agriculture's current estimate of 165.3. Lanworth pegged U.S.
corn production at a record-high 14.6 billion bushels.
Egypt's main state wheat buyer purchased 235,000 tonnes of
Russian, Romanian and Ukraine wheat at an international tender.
Big spring wheat yields were projected in southern North
Dakota as abundant soil moisture and cool weather helped foster
crop development following an uneven planting season, scouts on
an annual crop tour found on Tuesday.
Prices at 0309 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 530.50 -0.25 -0.05% +1.14% 562.85 41
CBOT corn 369.25 -1.50 -0.40% +0.27% 412.45 16
CBOT soy 1078.50 2.00 +0.19% +1.96% 1152.01 28
CBOT rice $13.15 $0.03 +0.23% -0.11% $13.46 33
WTI crude $103.09 -$0.03 -0.03% -1.27% $104.42 49
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.346 -$0.001 -0.04% -0.04%
USD/AUD 0.945 0.000 -0.03% +0.63%
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)