* U.S. new-crop soy extends gains on f'cast of dry weather

* Corn, wheat fall on prospects of plentiful global supplies (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, July 24 Chicago new-crop soybeans rose for a second consecutive session on Thursday as forecasts for dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest raised concerns that lack of moisture during the crop's key phase of development might cap yields.

Corn and wheat futures edged down, giving up some of last session's gains on expectations of bumper global supplies.

Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.2 percent to $10.78-1/2 a bushel by 0309, having firmed 1.8 percent on Wednesday.

December corn fell 0.4 percent to $3.69-1/4 a bushel, having gained 0.7 percent in the previous session and September wheat fell quarter of a cent to $5.30-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1.2 percent on Wednesday.

"The weather outlook has changed a little bit, it looks like below average rains over the next 15 days (in the U.S.)," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist at ANZ Bank in Melbourne. "I can't see much downside from here, soybeans at these levels are cheap."

There is support for soybeans on worries dry weather will potentially limit U.S. soybean yield as the crop nears its key pod-setting phase.

Old-crop soybean supplies are running thin and this lifted the spot-month August contract to its highest level in more than one week on Wednesday.

Domestic crushers and exporters are scrambling to cover their needs for the next few weeks, until the harvest of a likely record-large U.S. crop begins in September.

But farmers with old-crop soybeans are reluctant to sell after a drop of about 10 percent in August futures this month.

The corn market continues to remain under pressure from expectations of record yields.

Lanworth, the crop forecasting unit of Thomson Reuters, raised its estimate of the 2014 U.S. corn yield to 172.8 bushels per acre, up from 172.1 a week ago and above the U.S. Department of Agriculture's current estimate of 165.3. Lanworth pegged U.S. corn production at a record-high 14.6 billion bushels.

Egypt's main state wheat buyer purchased 235,000 tonnes of Russian, Romanian and Ukraine wheat at an international tender.

Big spring wheat yields were projected in southern North Dakota as abundant soil moisture and cool weather helped foster crop development following an uneven planting season, scouts on an annual crop tour found on Tuesday. Prices at 0309 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 530.50 -0.25 -0.05% +1.14% 562.85 41 CBOT corn 369.25 -1.50 -0.40% +0.27% 412.45 16 CBOT soy 1078.50 2.00 +0.19% +1.96% 1152.01 28 CBOT rice $13.15 $0.03 +0.23% -0.11% $13.46 33 WTI crude $103.09 -$0.03 -0.03% -1.27% $104.42 49 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.346 -$0.001 -0.04% -0.04% USD/AUD 0.945 0.000 -0.03% +0.63% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)