* Soy eases, but worries over dryness underpins prices

* Strong demand may push soybean futures higher

* Corn faces 5th week of decline on supply outlook (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, July 25 Chicago new-crop soybeans edged lower on Friday, giving up some recent gains struck on concerns over dry U.S. weather and strong end-user demand, but may find support from forecasts for less rain.

For the week, new-crop November soybeans are down 0.4 percent, but the spot-month contract has risen more than 2 percent, the first gain in four weeks, on the back of tight old-crop supplies.

Corn is set to fall for a fifth week in a row, weighed down by the prospect of record yields, while spot wheat is up 3.4 percent for the week on bargain buying after prices slid to a four-year low earlier this month.

December corn has fallen more than 18 percent over the past five weeks.

On the day, November soybeans were down 0.4 percent to $10.81 a bushel by 0201 GMT, December corn lost 0.1 percent to $3.69 a bushel and wheat gained 0.6 percent to $5.31-3/4 a bushel.

"There's potential for the soybean market to go higher as there are forecasts of less rainfall in some parts of the Midwest," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.

"Importers are rushing to buy new-crop soybeans."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported export sales in the latest week at more than 2.5 million tonnes, including 2.45 million for the 2014/15 marketing year - topping trade expectations.

The USDA has forecast the U.S. soybean yield at a record-high 45.2 bushels per acre, but the crucial period for determining yields is next month when the weather is expected to turn slightly drier.

The corn market is facing pressure as the weather has remained nearly perfect during the pollination phase which is key for yields.

Lanworth, the crop forecasting unit of Thomson Reuters, has raised its estimate of the 2014 U.S. corn yield to 172.8 bushels per acre, up from 172.1 a week ago and above the U.S. Department of Agriculture's current estimate of 165.3.

In addition to all-time high yield estimates, there was bearish news that China will require imports of U.S. distillers' dried grains (DDGs), a corn byproduct, to be certified as free of an unapproved genetically modified trait known as MIR-162.

The biggest U.S. grain export association called on China on Thursday to rescind its latest restriction of a GMO corn strain, saying the new demand was unworkable.

Prices at 0201 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 531.75 3.00 +0.57% +1.38% 562.89 44 CBOT corn 369.00 -0.50 -0.14% +0.20% 412.44 17 CBOT soy 1081.00 -3.75 -0.35% +2.20% 1152.09 32 CBOT rice $13.12 $0.03 +0.23% -0.38% $13.46 32 WTI crude $102.07 $0.00 +0.00% -1.02% $104.23 41 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.347 $0.000 +0.01% +0.01% USD/AUD 0.942 -0.003 -0.35% +0.31% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)