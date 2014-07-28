SINGAPORE, July 28 U.S. soybeans jumped more than 1 percent on Monday, rising for three out of the past four sessions on expectations of strong demand following a steep decline in prices, while corn gained for a second consecutive session. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. soybean prices are being supported by expectations of strong demand after new-crop November prices fell to a contract low last week. * On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported soybean export sales in the latest week at more than 2.5 million tonnes, including 2.45 million for the 2014/15 marketing year - topping trade expectations. * Corn prices are also finding support after sliding to a four-year low last week on prospects for a bumper harvest. Growing weather has been optimal during the corn crop's crucial pollination phase this month. * A Reuters survey of 20 analysts pegged the U.S. corn yield at 170.5 bushels per acre, above the USDA's forecast of 165.3 and the previous record yield of 164.7 from 2009. * The front-month August soy contract is being underpinned by tight supplies of old-crop U.S. soybeans and relatively firm cash markets ahead of the contract's delivery period, which starts this week. MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks dipped in early trade on Monday after disappointing earnings hit Wall Street, while the dollar hovered near six-months peaks against a basket of major currencies. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0145 U.S. Markit Comp flash PMI USPMCF=ECI 0200 U.S. Markit Svcs PMI USMPSP=ECI 0200 U.S. pending homes index USNAR=ECI Grains prices at 0030 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 539.00 1.00 +0.19% +1.94% 559.48 50 CBOT corn 374.75 3.00 +0.81% +1.42% 407.76 27 CBOT soy 1096.25 12.75 +1.18% +1.06% 1142.91 37 CBOT rice $12.93 -$0.01 -0.08% -1.18% $13.41 26 WTI crude $101.70 -$0.39 -0.38% -0.38% $103.90 39 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.343 $0.000 +0.02% -0.23% USD/AUD 0.940 0.000 +0.02% -0.24% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)