SINGAPORE, July 29 U.S. new-crop soybeans rose
for a second session on Tuesday, climbing to their highest since
July 17 following the first decline in crop condition in more
than a month.
Corn was little changed after two days of strong gains,
while wheat lost more ground as crop-friendly weather in the
Black Sea region weighed on prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. corn and soybean condition ratings fell in the latest
week, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday, the first
decline for both crops in five weeks.
* The USDA said that soybeans were rated 71 percent good to
excellent as of July 27, a 2 percentage point decline from a
week earlier. Good-to-excellent ratings for corn fell 1
percentage point to 75 percent.
* The declines surprised forecasters who were expecting that
conditions for both corn and soybeans would hold steady.
* Soybeans are being supported by disappointing weekend
rains in southwest Iowa and around the U.S. Great Lakes region,
according to the Commodity Weather Group.
* Strong demand led by top importer China is also fuelling
gains in the oilseed market.
* The USDA said on Monday that exporters sold 486,000 tonnes
of soybeans to China in the tenth announcement this month of a
daily sale of 100,000 or more tonnes required by law.
* The government also said Nigeria bought 101,000 tonnes of
wheat - 61,000 tonnes of hard red winter wheat and the rest soft
red winter wheat.
* Wheat prices remained anchored by favourable crop
prospects in the Black Sea region. Russia, one of the world's
key wheat exporters via the Black Sea, is likely to harvest 57.5
million tonnes of wheat in 2014, IKAR, a leading agriculture
consultancy, said in a note.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar held close to a six-month peak against a basket
of major currencies early on Tuesday, having gone virtually
nowhere overnight as investors kept to the sidelines ahead of a
policy review by the Federal Reserve.
* U.S. crude oil futures eased closer to $101 on Tuesday as
projections of higher stockpiles of refined product offset
concerns about escalating geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and
Gaza.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Import prices June
1300 U.S. S&P/CaseShiller housing index May
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence July
1430 U.S. Texas services sector outlook July
Federal Reserve starts two-day policy meeting.
Grains prices at 0046 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 533.75 -1.00 -0.19% +0.95% 559.31 45
CBOT corn 377.00 0.25 +0.07% +2.03% 407.83 33
CBOT soy 1115.50 7.75 +0.70% +2.83% 1143.55 52
CBOT rice $12.96 $0.04 +0.27% -0.96% $13.42 28
WTI crude $101.43 -$0.24 -0.24% -0.65% $103.88 37
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.344 $0.001 +0.06% -0.19%
USD/AUD 0.941 0.001 +0.14% -0.13%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)