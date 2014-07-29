SINGAPORE, July 29 U.S. new-crop soybeans rose for a second session on Tuesday, climbing to their highest since July 17 following the first decline in crop condition in more than a month. Corn was little changed after two days of strong gains, while wheat lost more ground as crop-friendly weather in the Black Sea region weighed on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. corn and soybean condition ratings fell in the latest week, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday, the first decline for both crops in five weeks. * The USDA said that soybeans were rated 71 percent good to excellent as of July 27, a 2 percentage point decline from a week earlier. Good-to-excellent ratings for corn fell 1 percentage point to 75 percent. * The declines surprised forecasters who were expecting that conditions for both corn and soybeans would hold steady. * Soybeans are being supported by disappointing weekend rains in southwest Iowa and around the U.S. Great Lakes region, according to the Commodity Weather Group. * Strong demand led by top importer China is also fuelling gains in the oilseed market. * The USDA said on Monday that exporters sold 486,000 tonnes of soybeans to China in the tenth announcement this month of a daily sale of 100,000 or more tonnes required by law. * The government also said Nigeria bought 101,000 tonnes of wheat - 61,000 tonnes of hard red winter wheat and the rest soft red winter wheat. * Wheat prices remained anchored by favourable crop prospects in the Black Sea region. Russia, one of the world's key wheat exporters via the Black Sea, is likely to harvest 57.5 million tonnes of wheat in 2014, IKAR, a leading agriculture consultancy, said in a note. MARKET NEWS * The dollar held close to a six-month peak against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, having gone virtually nowhere overnight as investors kept to the sidelines ahead of a policy review by the Federal Reserve. * U.S. crude oil futures eased closer to $101 on Tuesday as projections of higher stockpiles of refined product offset concerns about escalating geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and Gaza. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Import prices June 1300 U.S. S&P/CaseShiller housing index May 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence July 1430 U.S. Texas services sector outlook July Federal Reserve starts two-day policy meeting. Grains prices at 0046 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 533.75 -1.00 -0.19% +0.95% 559.31 45 CBOT corn 377.00 0.25 +0.07% +2.03% 407.83 33 CBOT soy 1115.50 7.75 +0.70% +2.83% 1143.55 52 CBOT rice $12.96 $0.04 +0.27% -0.96% $13.42 28 WTI crude $101.43 -$0.24 -0.24% -0.65% $103.88 37 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.344 $0.001 +0.06% -0.19% USD/AUD 0.941 0.001 +0.14% -0.13% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)