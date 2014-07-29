* Soybeans rise for four out of five sessions, corn falls
* U.S. soy, corn ratings drop for 1st time in more than
month
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, July 29 U.S. new-crop soybeans rose
for a second session on Tuesday, climbing to their highest since
July 17 following the first decline in crop condition in more
than a month.
Corn was edged lower as damage from below normal rains was
seen minimal, while wheat lost more ground as crop-friendly
weather in the Black Sea region weighed on prices.
U.S. corn and soybean condition ratings fell in the latest
week, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday, the first
decline for both crops in five weeks.
The USDA said that soybeans were rated 71 percent good to
excellent as of July 27, a 2 percentage point decline from a
week earlier. Good-to-excellent ratings for corn fell 1
percentage point to 75 percent.
The declines surprised forecasters who were expecting that
conditions for both corn and soybeans would hold steady.
Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans rose 0.2
percent to $11.10-1/4 a bushel by 0156 GMT after climbing to
11.16-1/2 a bushel, highest since July 17. December corn
lost 0.3 percent to $3.75-1/2 a bushel and September wheat
gave up 0.2 percent to $5.33-1/2 a bushel.
Corn rose 1.3 percent on Monday, while wheat lost 0.6
percent.
"There are concerns about below normal rains in the U.S.
Midwest which could impact soybean yields," said Kaname Gokon,
general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.
"It will not impact corn much as the crop has seen perfect
weather at the time of pollination."
Soybeans are being supported by disappointing weekend rains
in southwest Iowa and around the U.S. Great Lakes region,
according to the Commodity Weather Group.
Strong demand led by top importer China is also fuelling
gains in the oilseed market.
The USDA said on Monday that exporters sold 486,000 tonnes
of soybeans to China in the 10th announcement this month of a
daily sale of 100,000 or more tonnes required by law.
The government also said Nigeria bought 101,000 tonnes of
wheat - 61,000 tonnes of hard red winter wheat and the rest soft
red winter wheat.
Wheat prices remained anchored by favourable crop prospects
in the Black Sea region. Russia, one of the world's key wheat
exporters via the Black Sea, is likely to harvest 57.5 million
tonnes of wheat in 2014, IKAR, a leading agriculture
consultancy, said in a note.
Grains prices at 0156 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 533.50 -1.25 -0.23% +0.90% 559.30 45
CBOT corn 375.50 -1.25 -0.33% +1.62% 407.78 31
CBOT soy 1110.25 2.50 +0.23% +2.35% 1143.38 51
CBOT rice $12.97 $0.04 +0.31% -0.92% $13.42 29
WTI crude $101.45 -$0.22 -0.22% -0.63% $103.88 37
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.344 $0.001 +0.07% -0.19%
USD/AUD 0.940 0.001 +0.10% -0.17%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral)