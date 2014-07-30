SINGAPORE, July 30 Chicago soybeans fell for a second session on Wednesday, while corn lost more ground on forecasts of improved weather in the U.S. grain belt. Wheat edged higher after sliding 2.7 percent in the previous session on higher-than-expected supplies from the Black Sea region which are offering stiff competition to U.S. exporters. FUNDAMENTALS * Corn and soybean futures have come under renewed pressure as forecasts for rain in the U.S. Midwest next week alleviated concerns that dry conditions could reduce harvest prospects for both crops. * Storms on Sunday and Monday should bring 0.5 inch (1.3 cm) of rain to northwestern areas of the U.S. Corn Belt, including Minnesota and Iowa. Showers should expand into the rest of the Midwest later in the week. * Wheat dropped on Tuesday, weighed down by big production forecasts in Ukraine and Australia. Supplies were moving from troubled countries in the Black Sea region with no problem, adding further pressure to prices. * Ukrainian consultancy UkrAgroConsult on Tuesday raised its forecast for Ukraine's 2014 grain harvest by around 4 percent to 57.4 million tonnes, mainly due to higher grain yields. * Australia's largest grain producing state Western Australia is likely to beat official forecasts for wheat output in the 2014/15 season by about 1 million tonnes, or 12 percent, wheat exporter CBH Group said on Tuesday. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar hovered at a six-month peak against a basket of major currencies early on Wednesday, having pushed higher as investors continued to give the euro a wide berth. * U.S. crude oil futures regained some of the previous day's losses to trade above $101 early on Wednesday, after industry data showed U.S. petroleum stockpiles fell much more sharply than expected. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0645 France Consumer confidence July 0900 Euro zone Business climate July 1200 Germany Consumer inflation July 1215 U.S. ADP national employment July 1230 U.S. GDP Advance Q2 1800 Federal Reserve releases statement after 2-day meeting Grains prices at 0101 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 521.00 1.00 +0.19% 557.26 37 CBOT corn 370.75 -0.25 -0.07% 405.54 25 CBOT soy 1091.75 -3.25 -0.30% 1138.66 44 CBOT rice $13.11 -$0.03 -0.19% $13.39 38 WTI crude $101.02 $0.05 +0.05% $103.68 33 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.341 -$0.002 -0.13% USD/AUD 0.938 -0.001 -0.11% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)