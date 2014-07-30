SINGAPORE, July 30 Chicago soybeans fell for a
second session on Wednesday, while corn lost more ground on
forecasts of improved weather in the U.S. grain belt.
Wheat edged higher after sliding 2.7 percent in the previous
session on higher-than-expected supplies from the Black Sea
region which are offering stiff competition to U.S. exporters.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Corn and soybean futures have come under renewed pressure
as forecasts for rain in the U.S. Midwest next week alleviated
concerns that dry conditions could reduce harvest prospects for
both crops.
* Storms on Sunday and Monday should bring 0.5 inch (1.3 cm)
of rain to northwestern areas of the U.S. Corn Belt, including
Minnesota and Iowa. Showers should expand into the rest of the
Midwest later in the week.
* Wheat dropped on Tuesday, weighed down by big production
forecasts in Ukraine and Australia. Supplies were moving from
troubled countries in the Black Sea region with no problem,
adding further pressure to prices.
* Ukrainian consultancy UkrAgroConsult on Tuesday raised its
forecast for Ukraine's 2014 grain harvest by around 4 percent to
57.4 million tonnes, mainly due to higher grain yields.
* Australia's largest grain producing state Western
Australia is likely to beat official forecasts for wheat output
in the 2014/15 season by about 1 million tonnes, or 12 percent,
wheat exporter CBH Group said on Tuesday.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar hovered at a six-month peak against a
basket of major currencies early on Wednesday, having pushed
higher as investors continued to give the euro a wide berth.
* U.S. crude oil futures regained some of the previous day's
losses to trade above $101 early on Wednesday, after industry
data showed U.S. petroleum stockpiles fell much more sharply
than expected.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0645 France Consumer confidence July
0900 Euro zone Business climate July
1200 Germany Consumer inflation July
1215 U.S. ADP national employment July
1230 U.S. GDP Advance Q2
1800 Federal Reserve releases statement after 2-day meeting
Grains prices at 0101 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 521.00 1.00 +0.19% 557.26 37
CBOT corn 370.75 -0.25 -0.07% 405.54 25
CBOT soy 1091.75 -3.25 -0.30% 1138.66 44
CBOT rice $13.11 -$0.03 -0.19% $13.39 38
WTI crude $101.02 $0.05 +0.05% $103.68 33
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.341 -$0.002 -0.13%
USD/AUD 0.938 -0.001 -0.11%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)