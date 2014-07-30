* Showers next week to benefit U.S. Midwest soy, corn crops

* Wheat ticks up after sharp losses, global supply weighs (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, July 30 Chicago soybeans fell for a second session on Wednesday, while corn lost more ground on forecasts of improved weather in the U.S. grain belt.

Wheat edged up, after sliding 2.8 percent in the previous session on higher-than-expected supplies from the Black Sea region which are offering stiff competition to U.S. exporters.

Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans fell 0.4 percent to $10.91 a bushel by 0257 GMT and December corn lost 0.3 percent to $3.69-3/4 a bushel. September wheat rose 0.2 percent to $5.21-1/4 a bushel.

"Corn and soybeans are under pressure as the short-term rainfall outlook has improved for early next week," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist at ANZ Bank in Melbourne.

"Wheat prices are also struggling with upward revisions to both the size and the quality of the Black Sea crop with early harvest yields and protein higher than last year."

Corn and soybean futures slipped as forecasts for rain in the U.S. Midwest next week alleviated concerns that dry conditions could reduce harvest prospects for both crops.

Storms on Sunday and Monday should bring 0.5 inch (1.3 cm) of rain to northwestern areas of the U.S. Corn Belt, including Minnesota and Iowa. Showers should expand into the rest of the Midwest later in the week.

Wheat dropped to a contract low on Tuesday, weighed down by big production forecasts in Ukraine and Australia. Supplies were moving from troubled countries in the Black Sea region with no problem, adding further pressure to prices.

Ukrainian consultancy UkrAgroConsult on Tuesday raised its forecast for Ukraine's 2014 grain harvest by around 4 percent to 57.4 million tonnes, mainly due to higher grain yields.

Australia's largest grain producing state Western Australia is likely to beat official forecasts for wheat output in the 2014/15 season by about 1 million tonnes, or 12 percent, wheat exporter CBH Group said on Tuesday. Prices at 0257 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 521.25 1.25 +0.24% -3.11% 557.27 37 CBOT corn 369.75 -1.25 -0.34% -0.54% 405.51 24 CBOT soy 1091.00 -4.00 -0.37% +0.69% 1138.63 43 CBOT rice $13.08 -$0.05 -0.38% +1.08% $13.39 37 WTI crude $100.96 -$0.01 -0.01% -0.70% $103.68 33 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.341 -$0.002 -0.13% -0.39% USD/AUD 0.938 -0.001 -0.15% -0.41% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential