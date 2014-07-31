* U.S. corn, wheat down more than 25 pct in 3 months

* Grains may be close to bottom, demand seen reviving (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, July 31 U.S. corn and wheat slid on Thursday with both commodities set to post a third month of losses as expectations of bumper global supplies continue to pressure grain futures.

Soybeans eased for a third session in a row on forecasts of near-perfect weather for the crop in the U.S. Midwest.

Corn and wheat have lost more than a quarter of their value in three months of selloff triggered by the ideal weather in the U.S. grain belt. But analysts said prices could be close to the bottom as demand revives.

"I think we are starting to see the beginning of a turnaround," said Ole Houe, an analyst at Sydney-based brokerage IKON Commodities.

Houe noted that Egypt had bought Russian wheat this week at prices about $2 a tonne higher than in its previous buy tender.

"To see Russian wheat increase by a couple of dollars is the first sign that the market is turning around," he said.

Egypt's state grain buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Wednesday it had bought 175,000 tonnes of Russian wheat for shipment Sept. 11-20.

The price it agreed to pay is between $246.99 and $249 a tonne, free on board, as compared with $244.37 and $246.50 a tonne in last week's tender.

Chicago Board of Trade December corn was down 0.7 percent and heading for a 13 percent monthly loss, the contract's biggest and the third in a row.

November soybeans have lost nearly 7 percent in July, the biggest monthly slide for the contract since September 2011. September wheat, down nearly 9 percent this month, has fallen nearly 28 percent in the last three.

Still, wheat has drawn some support from concern that rain in parts of Europe during harvest may damage the quality of the wheat available to large exporters France and Germany.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday that private exporters sold 205,500 tonnes of U.S. wheat to Nigeria.

Spring wheat and durum yields are trending above average in Western Canada, but large pockets had no crop after heavy rain earlier this month, observers on a crop tour said on Wednesday.

Forecasts for rain in the U.S. Midwest next week alleviated concerns that dryness could reduce harvest prospects for both corn and soybeans.

Prices at 0321 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 526.50 -0.75 -0.14% -1.54% 555.30 43 CBOT corn 369.00 -2.50 -0.67% -2.06% 403.28 22 CBOT soy 1079.75 -1.50 -0.14% -2.53% 1134.52 43 CBOT rice $12.97 $0.00 +0.00% +0.35% $13.36 34 WTI crude $99.58 -$0.69 -0.69% -1.38% $103.45 25 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.340 -$0.001 -0.08% -0.31% USD/AUD 0.932 -0.006 -0.62% -0.86% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Tom Hogue)