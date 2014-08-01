SYDNEY, Aug 1 U.S. soybeans edged lower on Friday as the oilseed was poised to record its second consecutive weekly losses as ample supply projections continued to weigh, though losses were curbed by brisk export pace. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade November soybeans down nearly 0.5 percent for the week, the second consecutive weekly loss. * December corn down more than 1 percent for the week, the sixth straight weekly decline. * September wheat down 1 percent for the week, the first weekly loss in three weeks.. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that old-crop export sales of soybeans were 187,400 tonnes in the latest reporting week, near the high end of the range of forecasts for 100,000 to 200,000. * New-crop soybean export sales were 1.27 million tonnes, bigger than expected. * USDA also reported weekly wheat export sales of 801,000 tonnes, topping market forecasts. * Western Canada spring wheat and durum yields this year look to fall from last year's high levels, but the still bountiful production should offset some losses from flooded farms, leaders of a crop tour said on Thursday. MARKET NEWS * Dollar bulls took a breather early on Friday ahead of a closely watched jobs report that has the potential to make or break a rally that saw the greenback post its best monthly performance in over a year. * U.S. crude oil tumbled more than $2 on Thursday, going below $98 a barrel, hitting the lowest level since March on news of a potentially lengthy shutdown at a Kansas oil refinery, while Brent also slipped amid signs of robust OPEC oil production. * The U.S. S&P500 stock index posted its worst daily fall since April and its first monthly drop since January on Thursday, as economic data sparked concern the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than some have expected. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0100 China Official manufacturing PMI July 0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI final July 0750 France Markit manufacturing PMI July 0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI July 0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI July 1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls July 1230 U.S. Unemployment rate July 1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI July 1400 U.S. Construction spending June Grains prices at 0040 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 532.50 2.25 +0.42% +1.00% 551.23 46 CBOT corn 368.00 1.00 +0.27% -0.94% 398.25 24 CBOT soy 1078.75 -3.25 -0.30% -0.23% 1125.00 44 CBOT rice $12.99 $0.00 +0.00% -1.10% $13.33 36 WTI crude $97.86 -$0.31 -0.32% -2.40% $103.11 19 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.339 $0.000 +0.02% -0.04% USD/AUD 0.930 0.001 +0.09% -0.28% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)