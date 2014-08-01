* Wheat prices underpinned by expectations of strong demand

* Dec. corn eyes 6th week of decline on supply pressure (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Aug 1 Chicago wheat rose for a third session on Friday as the market gained more ground on expectations of improved demand for U.S. supplies after prices slid to a four-year low last month.

New-crop soybeans dropped for a third session out of four while corn was on track for a sixth consecutive week of losses as forecasts of near-perfect weather in the U.S. Midwest bolstered hopes of record yields.

"There is upside potential as U.S. wheat is competitive at the current levels," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.

"For soybeans, the demand looks very good with Chinese players buying new-crop beans but the weather is favourable for higher supplies."

Chicago Board Of Trade front-month wheat rose half a percent to $5.32-3/4 a bushel by 0254 GMT, while soybeans eased 0.6 percent to $10.75-1/4 a bushel. Corn was little changed at $3.67-1/4 a bushel.

November soybeans are on track for a second week of decline. December corn is set to drop for a sixth week, bringing losses to more than 18 percent over the period.

Wheat is down 1 percent this week, giving up some of the gains made in the last two weeks.

There was additional support for wheat as excessive rains in parts of Europe raised concerns about crop quality.

Rain-damaged new crop wheat in France may not be of suitable quality for the country's key export customer Algeria, said a report on Thursday from ADM Germany, formerly Toepfer International.

Harvest time rain in France, the European Union's largest wheat producer, as well as in other countries has raised concerns about the new crop's quality.

Heavy weekend rains flooded much of the Western Canadian provinces of Saskatchewan and Manitoba, causing evacuations of some small towns and submerging fields of wheat and canola.

Western Canada spring wheat and durum yields this year look to fall from last year's high levels, but the still bountiful production should offset some losses from flooded farms, leaders of a crop tour said.

The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday reported weekly wheat export sales of 801,000 tonnes, topping market forecasts.

The agency said old-crop export sales of soybeans were 187,400 tonnes in the latest reporting week, near the high end of the range of forecasts for 100,000 to 200,000.

New-crop soybean export sales were 1.27 million tonnes, bigger than expected.

Prices at 0254 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 532.75 2.50 +0.47% +2.45% 553.43 46 CBOT corn 367.25 0.25 +0.07% -1.01% 400.95 22 CBOT soy 1075.25 -6.75 -0.62% -1.80% 1129.81 44 CBOT rice $12.96 -$0.02 -0.19% -1.29% $13.33 35 WTI crude $97.96 -$0.21 -0.21% -2.30% $103.12 19 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.339 -$0.001 -0.07% -0.17% USD/AUD 0.929 -0.004 -0.43% -0.99% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)