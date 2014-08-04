SYDNEY, Aug 4 U.S. wheat futures rose more than 1 percent on Monday to extend gains into a fourth consecutive session as concerns over crop damage in key European producing regions raised expectations for increased demand for U.S. cargoes. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade September wheat rose 1.4 precent to $5.41-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.8 percent on Friday when prices hit a two-week high of $5.44 a bushel. * November soybeans rose 0.7 percent to $10.66 a bushel, having slid 2.2 percent on Friday. * December corn rose 0.6 percent to $3.64-1/4 a bushel, having slid 1.3 percent in the previous session. * Rain-damaged new crop wheat in France may not be of suitable quality for the country's key export customer Algeria, said a report on Thursday from ADM Germany, formerly Toepfer International. * Harvest time rain in France, the European Union's largest wheat producer, as well as in other countries, has raised concerns about the new crop's quality. * Western Canada spring wheat and durum yields this year look to fall from last year's high levels, but the still bountiful production should offset some losses from flooded farms, leaders of a crop tour said last week. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar got off to a calm start on Monday, having suffered its biggest one-day fall in nearly a month after a batch of economic data led markets to push back expectations for the start of the Federal Reserve's rate-tightening cycle. * Brent and U.S. crude futures tumbled on Friday to the lowest settlement prices in months, as oversupply in the Atlantic basin and low demand outweighed worries over political tensions in the Middle East, North Africa and Ukraine. * U.S. stocks ended lower for a second day and the S&P 500 posted its biggest weekly decline since 2012 on Friday as concerns over Argentina's default continued to dog sentiment. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0830 Euro zone Sentix index Aug 0900 Euro zone Producer prices June 1345 U.S. ISM-New York index July 1400 U.S. Employment trends July Grains prices at 0033 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 541.50 7.25 +1.36% +2.12% 549.75 56 CBOT corn 364.25 2.00 +0.55% -0.75% 395.15 23 CBOT soy 1066.00 7.50 +0.71% -1.48% 1119.03 45 CBOT rice $13.00 -$0.01 -0.04% +0.12% $13.27 33 WTI crude $97.83 -$0.05 -0.05% -0.05% $102.51 19 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.343 $0.000 +0.00% +0.31% USD/AUD 0.932 0.001 +0.12% +0.24% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)