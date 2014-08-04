SYDNEY, Aug 4 U.S. wheat futures rose more than
1 percent on Monday to extend gains into a fourth consecutive
session as concerns over crop damage in key European producing
regions raised expectations for increased demand for U.S.
cargoes.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board Of Trade September wheat rose 1.4
precent to $5.41-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 0.8 percent on
Friday when prices hit a two-week high of $5.44 a bushel.
* November soybeans rose 0.7 percent to $10.66 a
bushel, having slid 2.2 percent on Friday.
* December corn rose 0.6 percent to $3.64-1/4 a
bushel, having slid 1.3 percent in the previous session.
* Rain-damaged new crop wheat in France may not be of
suitable quality for the country's key export customer Algeria,
said a report on Thursday from ADM Germany, formerly Toepfer
International.
* Harvest time rain in France, the European Union's largest
wheat producer, as well as in other countries, has raised
concerns about the new crop's quality.
* Western Canada spring wheat and durum yields this year
look to fall from last year's high levels, but the still
bountiful production should offset some losses from flooded
farms, leaders of a crop tour said last week.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar got off to a calm start on Monday, having
suffered its biggest one-day fall in nearly a month after a
batch of economic data led markets to push back expectations for
the start of the Federal Reserve's rate-tightening cycle.
* Brent and U.S. crude futures tumbled on Friday to the
lowest settlement prices in months, as oversupply in the
Atlantic basin and low demand outweighed worries over political
tensions in the Middle East, North Africa and Ukraine.
* U.S. stocks ended lower for a second day and the S&P 500
posted its biggest weekly decline since 2012 on Friday as
concerns over Argentina's default continued to dog sentiment.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0830 Euro zone Sentix index Aug
0900 Euro zone Producer prices June
1345 U.S. ISM-New York index July
1400 U.S. Employment trends July
Grains prices at 0033 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 541.50 7.25 +1.36% +2.12% 549.75 56
CBOT corn 364.25 2.00 +0.55% -0.75% 395.15 23
CBOT soy 1066.00 7.50 +0.71% -1.48% 1119.03 45
CBOT rice $13.00 -$0.01 -0.04% +0.12% $13.27 33
WTI crude $97.83 -$0.05 -0.05% -0.05% $102.51 19
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.343 $0.000 +0.00% +0.31%
USD/AUD 0.932 0.001 +0.12% +0.24%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)