* Wheat gains more ground as rains threaten European crop

* Corn rises after two-session decline, soybeans edged higher (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Aug 4 Chicago wheat gained 1.5 percent on Monday, rising for a fourth consecutive session as concerns over crop-damage in Europe's key exporting countries prompted investors to buy U.S. wheat.

Corn rose around half a percent, snapping a two-session losing streak, while soybeans edged higher as the market recouped some of Friday's deep losses.

Chicago Board Of Trade September wheat rose 1.5 percent to $5.42-1/4 a bushel by 0235 GMT after climbing to $5.44 a bushel on Friday, its highest in two weeks.

November soybeans added 0.5 percent to $10.63-3/4 a bushel, having slid 2.2 percent in the last session and December corn gained 0.6 percent to $3.64-1/2 a bushel.

"There has been rainfall in Germany which is the main reason for driving prices higher today, so importers are buying U.S. wheat as a hedge," said one Sydney-based trader.

Repeated rain that has spoiled part of the French wheat crop is threatening to cause quality problems in Germany and Poland, increasing the likelihood the European Union will have more feed wheat and less milling crop to sell this season.

Rain-damaged new crop wheat in France may not be of suitable quality for the country's key export customer Algeria, said a report on Thursday from ADM Germany, formerly Toepfer International.

Western Canada spring wheat and durum yields this year look to fall from last year's high levels, but the still bountiful production should offset some losses from flooded farms, leaders of a crop tour said last week.

Soybeans and corn also edged higher but both commodities remain under pressure on prospects of near-record production in the United States.

Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to July 29, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short position in soybeans.

Prices at 0235 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 542.25 8.00 +1.50% +2.26% 549.78 57 CBOT corn 364.50 2.25 +0.62% -0.68% 395.16 26 CBOT soy 1063.75 5.25 +0.50% -1.69% 1118.96 45 CBOT rice $13.01 $0.00 +0.04% +0.19% $13.27 33 WTI crude $97.94 $0.06 +0.06% +0.06% $102.52 20 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.342 -$0.001 -0.07% +0.24% USD/AUD 0.932 0.001 +0.15% +0.27% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)