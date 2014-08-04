* Wheat gains more ground as rain threatens European crop

* Corn, soybeans rise in short-covering bounce from lows

* Rains cover much of Midwest, but some areas remain dry (Updates with closing prices)

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, Aug 4 U.S. wheat futures climbed for a fourth straight session on Monday, gaining nearly 2 percent, as grain quality concerns in Western Europe due to persistent rain increased investor appetite for U.S. supplies.

Corn and soybeans rose in a short-covering bounce from recent lows and as pockets of dry weather around the U.S. Midwest sparked scattered production concerns. But prices remained anchored by the prospect of near-record U.S. production.

"Right now most of these gains are short-covering. We've pushed this market down for an extended period and now we're seeing the correction," said Shawn McCambridge, grains analyst with Jefferies Bache in Chicago.

"In the wheat, there are some quality concerns overseas and the thought is that it will eventually shift some demand for high-quality wheat back to the U.S."

Chicago Board Of Trade September wheat added 9-3/4 cents, or 1.8 percent, to $5.44 a bushel, the highest level since July 18. The contract has climbed 4.5 percent in four days of gains, its longest winning streak since April.

Repeated rain that has spoiled part of the French wheat crop is threatening to cause quality problems in Germany and Poland, increasing the likelihood the European Union will have more feed wheat and less milling crop to sell this season.

The market is recovering slightly after a prolonged slide driven by ample supplies and an improved export outlook in the Black Sea region that helped to push September CBOT wheat to a contract low of $5.18-1/2 last week.

"The tendency remains bearish, although (CBOT) wheat could profit from the current situation in Europe where quality issues pose a certain threat," Agritel market analysts said in a note.

Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT wheat futures in the week to July 29, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

Soybeans and corn prices were higher amid concerns that rainstorms passing through the Midwest may miss some drier areas in the region.

The majority of the corn crop pollinated under generally ideal weather conditions. With August begins the yield-determining period for Midwest soybeans, when plants begin filling pods and rain is crucial.

Analysts expected the share of corn and soybeans rated good to excellent to decline 1 percentage point in a weekly U.S. Agriculture Department report on Monday afternoon due to pockets of dry weather.

USDA confirmation of fresh export sales of soybeans to China and Taiwan for 2014/15 marketing year shipment further supported new-crop contracts.

CBOT November soybeans rose 21 cents, or 2 percent, to $10.79-1/2 a bushel after earlier hitting a contract low of $10.54.

CBOT December corn climbed 7 cents, or 1.9 percent, to $3.69-1/4 a bushel after hitting a contract low of $3.61 earlier in the session. (Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London, Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Louise Ireland, Marguerita Choy and Paul Simao)