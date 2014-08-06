* Wheat rises for 6th day as rain threatens Ukraine crop

* Corn, wheat under pressure on prospect of bumper supplies (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Aug 6 U.S. wheat rose for the sixth consecutive session on Wednesday to its highest in almost three weeks as concern over excessive rain damaging crops in France, Germany and Ukraine buoyed the market.

Soybeans and corn were little changed following Tuesday's losses, with the prospect of record production in top supplier the United States keeping pressure on prices.

Chicago Board Of Trade September wheat rose 0.9 percent to $5.57-1/4 a bushel by 0307 GMT after hitting $5.59-3/4 a bushel, the highest since July 17. Wheat has risen 7.1 percent in the past six days.

"The quality downgrades in western Europe and Ukraine show that the food side of the balance sheet is still tighter than what the market is indicating from the price perspective," said Paul Deane, an agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ in Melbourne.

"High-to-mid protein story in wheat is pretty positive."

Ukraine is set to produce more wheat for animal feed and less higher-grade bread-making grain this year as rain damage has shifted the global exporter's quality balance, traders and analysts said.

The altered backdrop is seen supporting global prices for higher-grade wheat, while also signalling tougher competition with other European countries producing more feed wheat.

There have been similar downgrades to France and Germany's wheat crop, which has raised concern about supplies.

An official with Ukraine's ProAgro consultancy said the share of feed wheat could rise to around 35 percent of the total harvest this year from 25 to 30 percent last year.

Corn and soybean prices continue to languish as near-perfect weather helps U.S. crops.

November soybeans gained 0.1 percent to $10.67-1/4 a bushel after losing 1.3 percent on Tuesday and December corn was unchanged at $3.67-1/4 a bushel, having slid around half a percent in the previous session.

The market remains focused on production, with rain in the U.S. grain belt bolstering expectations that huge harvests of both corn and soybeans will replenish depleted supplies at elevators and processors around the country.

Some private production forecasts added to the bearish tone in the market.

INTL FCStone projected the U.S. 2014 soybean harvest at 3.865 billion bushels, with an average yield of 46.0 bushels per acre, and Farm Futures Magazine estimated the crop at 3.857 billion bushels, with an average yield of 46.07 bushels per acre. Both estimates are above USDA's current forecasts.

Informa Economics' soybean forecast fell below the USDA's but the firm's outlook for 3.7 billion bushels would still be a record crop if realised.

For corn, all three firms issued forecasts above the USDA's outlook, with INTL FCStone estimating U.S. production at 14.455 billion bushels, with an average yield of 172.4 bushels per acre and Farm Futures pegging the crop at 14.331 billion bushels, with an average yield of 171.06 bushels an acre. Informa predicted a 13.988 billion bushel crop, based on an average yield of 168 bushels per acre. Prices at 0307 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 557.25 4.75 +0.86% 549.00 65 CBOT corn 367.25 0.00 +0.00% 392.80 29 CBOT soy 1067.25 1.50 +0.14% 1113.93 47 CBOT rice $12.80 -$0.04 -0.35% $13.42 25 WTI crude $97.64 $0.26 +0.27% $102.24 22 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.337 -$0.006 -0.46% USD/AUD 0.930 -0.001 -0.11% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Alan Raybould)