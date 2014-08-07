SYDNEY, Aug 7 U.S. wheat futures fell for the first time in seven sessions on Thursday as prices retreated from a one-month high, although concerns over potential supply disruptions in the Black Sea region curbed losses. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board Of Trade September wheat fell 0.2 percent to $5.66-1/4 a bushel, having hit a one month high in the previous session when prices closed up 2.8 percent. * November soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $10.84 a bushel, having firmed 1.3 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a one-week high. * December corn fell 0.4 percent to $3.72-3/4 a bushel, having gained 1.9 percent in the previous session when prices hit a eight day top. * Market concerned over potential export disruptions from Black Sea region after Russia massed 20,000 combat-ready troops on Ukraine's border and could use the pretext of a humanitarian mission to invade. * Commodity funds hold a sizable net short position in CBOT wheat. * Favorable crop weather seen in the U.S. Midwest, fuelling expectations that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will raise its estimates of corn and soybeans in a monthly report next week. * Brazil's government approved 500 million reais ($218 million) in corn subsidies for farmers, according to an official announcement in Brazil's Federal Register on Wednesday, potentially encouraging exports of the grain. MARKET NEWS * The euro nursed broad losses early on Thursday after a batch of disappointing data from Italy and Germany soured sentiment for the currency just hours ahead of a policy review by the European Central Bank. * Oil prices fell on Wednesday as abundant supplies in the United States drove the U.S. contract to its lowest close in six months, while Brent prices floundered near nine-month lows. * Major U.S. stock indexes ended little changed on Wednesday, as tensions in Ukraine and Russia and a failed merger between Sprint and T-Mobile offset gains in consumer staples shares. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Industrial output June 0645 France Trade data June 1145 European Central Bank announces interest rate decision 1230 ECB President Mario Draghi holds news conference 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1900 U.S. Consumer credit June Grains prices at 0025 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 566.75 -1.25 -0.22% +2.58% 548.28 71 CBOT corn 372.75 -1.50 -0.40% +1.50% 388.35 41 CBOT soy 1084.00 4.00 +0.37% +1.71% 1104.23 54 CBOT rice $12.80 $0.00 +0.00% -1.69% $13.39 25 WTI crude $97.03 $0.11 +0.11% -0.36% $101.90 18 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.339 $0.000 +0.03% +0.07% USD/AUD 0.935 0.000 +0.00% +0.55% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)